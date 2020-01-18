Lola Consuelos Brings Kelly Ripa To Tears With Throwback Video: ‘Mommy’

Lola Consuelos brought mom Kelly Ripa to tears with a throwback video of a photoshoot the two participated in when she was a little girl, adding a sweet caption where she called the entertainment personality “mommy.”

In the heartfelt clip, Lola is seen with Kelly seated together for a series of photos of mother and daughter together. Lola is wearing an adorable burgundy dress to match her mom. They are seen posing for various images with a wind machine gently blowing their hair back.

The bond between mother and daughter is clearly evident in the video as Lola is seen astride her mother’s shoulders, touching her face, rubbing noses with her, and pursing her lips. Kelly is also seen affectionately kissing her daughter’s face.

There are also some clips of Lola getting ready for the shoot, as someone ties the bow behind her dress and fixes her hair. Kelly is seen with her daughter, speaking to her and trying to make the entire photoshoot, which could have had the potential to feel overwhelming to a young child, feel like a game.

Kelly responded to Lola’s outward display of affection by stating, “OMG” and adding 15 crying emojis in the comments section of the clip. Also responding was Kelly’s husband and Lola’s father Mark Consuelos with four red heart emojis.

Other celebrity friends who also appeared surprised at Lola’s public declaration of love towards her mother were Anna Kaiser, Faith Ford, and Elsa Collins.

Fans were thrilled at the video post, considering that for years, Lola was highly critical of any images that her mother posted to the video and image sharing site, with Kelly joking on multiple occasions that if you saw photos of Lola on her social media site, the images were “Lola-approved.”

Thus far, the video has been liked over 57,000 times and counting by the teen’s 194,000 followers.

“Awe, so sweet! And how adorable are you?” said one fan of the tender moments captured on video between mother and daughter.

“This is beautiful. I love this. What a great memory,” said a second fan, followed by five black emoji hearts.

“All the Love and Joy. Just Beautiful,” said a third fan of the Live with Kelly and Ryan host and her second child and only daughter. Kelly and Mark are also parents to Michael and Joaquin Consuelos.

Back in September, when Lola first went off to college to study at New York University, she posted a photo to Instagram of herself lying on her dorm room bed, decorated with a fuzzy pink blanket and a multitude of posters on the wall, and dedicated the image to her mother.

Prior to the touching tribute to her mother, Lola shared several stunning images of a holiday trip she took with her longtime boyfriend Tarek Fahmy to Egypt.