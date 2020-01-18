Colombian Fitness Model Diana Maux Gyrates Her Hips In Bikini Panties In New Instagram Video

Diana Maux is in the mood for celebrating. The fitness model recently shared a sexy video to Instagram where she shakes all her assets in pure excitement as she danced on a seaside boardwalk.

Those who follow the Colombian fitness model, know that she brings a certain energy to every post that she shares. This particular video showed her effervescent joie de vivre as she gyrated and got down at the beach.

The bikini model wore a cut-off t-shirt that exposed her abs to her legion of fans. She paired the top with blue string bikini panties that showed off her thighs and booty. The fitness guru was in tip-top form as she showed off her fabulous figure.

Maux kept her accessories to the minimum, only wearing a pair of dark shades. The brunette allowed her hair to fall in casual disarray down her shoulders and back. She looked relaxed and happy as she partied up a storm.

Maux was grateful that she is going to be at the Fit Expo in Los Angeles next weekend. She took to the outdoors to celebrate the news. In the background, the tranquil ocean mirrored the blue sky. But Maux’s joy was contagious as she danced in time with the music. Maux rolled her hips, whined her waist, and got down as she let the beat dictate her moves.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7cEOj-nq1V/

Of course, Maux’s 503,000 fans were in ecstasy as she gave them exactly what they wanted. Maux’s saucy post quickly commanded more than views in the short period since she first shared it. They loved her dancing and rewarded her with likes and hundreds of emoji on the pic. Some complimented the Latina hottie on her beauty while others were lyrical about her moves. She certainly had the attention of her followers with this post and many demanded to see more of her impressive dancing.

One poster was simply mesmerized by Maux’s offering. He let her know, “Woman I can’t be watching you all night. I have other post to view for my timeline. ????????????Okay I’m just lying my a** off. I’ll watch you pop those hips all mf night baby. ????????????mami????????????(Sizzling)”

Another follower encouraged, “Shake it babe shake it love let’s dance together goddess.”

“Love seeing how much fun you are having each day!” a Diana Maux fan noted.

Many Instagram models and fitness experts also took the time to compliment the stunner including Caroline DeCampos, Erica Fett, Anais Zanotti, Julia Gilas, and Chanel West Coast.