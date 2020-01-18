Haley Kalil Flaunts Underboob When Wave Crashes Into Her On ‘Sports Illustrated’ Shoot

Haley Kalil recently shared the trials and triumphs of being a bikini model on a Sports Illustrated shoot. Of course, she looked smoking hot in the tiny blue crop top and violet bikini panties she wore, so it seemed as if Haley won out in the end.

The Sports Illustrated model posted a series of four photos on her Instagram. While the first two photos showed her on her knees in the sand, the following two pics depict how the waves got the better of her.

Haley flaunted a hint of underboob by sporting a light blue cut-off crop top. The short top also exposed Haley’s flat, toned tummy and incredible waist line. Haley paired the skimpy top with the tiniest thong. She slightly parted her muscular legs as she stared into the distance.

In the second image, Haley knelt in shallow water while holding her head with both hands. The hard angles of her arms and elbows contrast sharply with the soft, foamy sea behind her.

However, the third and fourth images had Haley’s fans in stitches. A wave knocked the redhead from her pose and the snap showed Haley flailing in the water. She posted an enlargement of the hilarious expression on her face in the fourth pic.

In the caption, Haley explained what went down. She wanted some photos where she posed with the waves crashing behind her. However, the ocean got the better of her and showed her a thing or two.

Haley’s fans loved the multi-pic post and showered it with love. As usual, they loved her candid honesty and how she’s always willing to talk about the reality of being an Instagram model. The SI model often shares behind-the-scenes posts about how she really got the shot.

In the few hours since the bombshell shared the photo, she has already accumulated more than 6,000 views. The majority of her fans were simply blown away by her stunning figure and posted various emoji for good measure. Others commented on the image to let the beauty know what they thought of her efforts.

“That is the tannest redhead in the history of mankind,” a poster noted.

One fan was happy that Haley seemed to be enjoying the SI shoot that she was on. He opined, “Damn you’re having a blast. Lol.”

Another follower made a rather guilty confession by saying, “Hate to admit, but watching super models get hit by waves on the beach always makes me laugh.”