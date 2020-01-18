Brazilian Bombshell Natalia Garibotto Flaunts Peachy Posterior In A Thong Swimsuit: ‘You’re Welcome’

Bikini model Natalia Garibotto is once again flaunting her peachy posterior on social media, and fans are thrilled to see her dazzle in yet another sizzling photoshoot. The Brazilian beauty took to Instagram on Friday afternoon to drop three steamy “beach booty pics” and sent temperatures soaring on her page with her incredible curves.

The 26-year-old hottie — who just celebrated her birthday earlier this week with a booty-centered swimsuit video shared to Instagram, as previously covered by The Inquisitr — left little to the imagination in the new photos. Clad in racy beach attire, Natalia was snapped while sunning her gorgeous body on a chaise lounge chair and proudly showed off her ample assets, striking an array of provocative poses.

The brunette bombshell appeared to be wearing the same risqué swimsuit as she did in her birthday video. She donned an ultra-revealing black one-piece that consisted of a strappy top and a barely-there thong. Just like before, Natalia put her bodacious derriere on full display, angling the shots so that her curvy backside took center stage.

The first snap shared with fans showed the busty model posing from the mid-profile as she sat on the edge of the lounge chair. The photo offered a great view of her back and rear end, which was perfectly showcased in the minuscule thong. Natalia seductively arched her back for extra oomph and parted her legs, showing off her strong, voluptuous thighs. She leaned backwards on one hand and raised the other one to her head, sultrily running her fingers through her hair.

The model was barefooted and had the arches of her feet buried in the soft, white sand. Due to the angle of the photo, her buxom curves were not visible. However, Natalia flashed a glimpse of sideboob, reminding fans that she can certainly fill a bikini top.

A swipe to the next slide saw the Brazilian bombshell crouching down on the sand. She had her back turned to the camera and unabashedly flaunted her curvaceous rump. Her bare back was also on display, as was her tiny waistline. As the same time, she flaunted her curvy thigh. Natalia was looking to the side with a beaming smile and squinting eyes. Her hair was swept to the side, exposing half her face. Fans could also notice her glowing tan, which was beautifully complemented by her seductive black swimsuit.

The final photo in the bunch captured her in a similar pose as the first one, with the exception that Natalia had her back completely turned to the camera this time around. The Instagram sensation was sitting on the chaise lounge chair with her legs spread open and held her hands on her knees. While the shot was undoubtedly focused on her shapely posterior, it also highlighted her hourglass frame.

The photos also offered a scenic view of the beach and of the clear sky overhead. Numerous blue-and-white lounge chairs were spread on the beach, awaiting guests. Matching striped umbrellas completed the nautical-themed decor.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3h9ChNnsAD/

Unsurprisingly, followers flocked to the comments section to offer their thoughts on the scorching shoot. Fans left 516 messages in the course of 11 hours, and clicked the like button on the triple update more than 87,800 times.

“GIIIIRRRL U SLAY,” one person wrote in all caps, adding two hot-face emoji and a heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.

“Wow you look fantastic. hope you have a great weekend,” read a second message, which also included a long string of flattering emoji of the face-savoring-food, hug, heart-eyes, and peach variety.

Naturally, plenty of fans reached out to thank Natalia for her curve-flaunting post.

“Thank you so very much. Definitely made my day,” commented one of her devotees.

“Absolutely tantastic,” quipped another Instagrammer, followed by a black-heart emoji, a peach emoji, and an OK-hand emoji.