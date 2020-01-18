Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn Vows To Take Brooke Down

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, January 20, reveal that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will make a vow. She will make sure that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) pays for disrespecting her marriage, per She Knows Soaps.

Quinn slapped Brooke to the floor and she’s still not done with her. The Forrester matriarch put her back into striking the blonde and delivered the line of the year.

“Stephanie taught you how to slap? B*tch, you should have learned that from me!” she told Brooke.

Not having learned her lesson, Brooke declared war. When Eric came home, she demanded that he should no longer call her his wife. Interestingly, Eric could only see Brooke’s point of view saying that Quinn and Shauna had hurt Brooke’s feelings. He couldn’t see that Brooke had also interfered in his marriage when she initially asked Eric to leave Quinn. Although Quinn half-heartedly apologized to Brooke, the blonde refused to do the same.

It seems as if Brooke’s pleas are resonating with Eric. He didn’t even interject when she told him that his wife was toxic. The Inquisitr reports that Quinn will notice that her husband’s loyalties are divided. She expected Eric to side with her, but he still has a soft spot for his ex-wife.

The soap opera spoilers state that Quinn will vow to take Brooke down for meddling in her marriage. As Quinn warned Brooke, she doesn’t know who she’s messing with. Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) spent years trying to get rid of her, as Quinn reminded her, but the jewelry designer will make quick work of destroying Brooke.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that adding fuel to the fire will be Eric’s decision to put Shauna out of the guesthouse. Quinn will be angry that her husband is following Brooke’s orders and has more say in her house than what she does. This will make Quinn more determined to make Brooke pay.

Eric and Ridge will try to talk Quinn out of her plans for vengeance. They don’t want her to escalate the situation. They feel that with Shauna out of the house, Quinn should just let it go. But she will inform them that she will take Brooke out, one way or another. And as The Bold and the Beautiful fans know, Quinn is quite capable of a lot more than a simple slap.

But crazy Quinn will find herself an ally in Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). He is also desperate to get rid of Brooke. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Thomas and Quinn will pair up to destroy Brooke for once and for all.