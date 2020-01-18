Melissa Riso Puts Her Cleavage Front & Center In New Snap, Rocks A Glamorous Red Lip

Bang Energy girl Melissa Riso loves to flaunt her killer curves and glamorous makeup choices on her Instagram regularly. On Friday night, she posted a saucy new pic that wowed her 1.1 million followers.

She took the photo in Los Angeles, California, but didn’t indicate where she was posing from. It appeared to be her bedroom, as a mirror in the background reflected a cozy residential setting.

The stunner wore a dark blue bra and posed for a smoldering selfie. By angling the camera down toward her chest, Melissa ensured that her fans got a glorious view of her plunging cleavage.

Melissa wore her raven hair straightened and down in silky sheets and accessorized with a simple silver necklace. Aside from her hair and accessories, the beauty went all out when applying her makeup. Since she took the selfie in close-up, Melissa’s attention to cosmetic detail was quite noticeable. She did an excellent job of highlighting her best facial features, like her jawline, almond-shaped eyes, and cheeks.

The beauty chose a gorgeous red lip color to make her full lips pop, she also carefully filled in her eyebrows and groomed them to perfection. To complete her beauty routine, the smoldering goddess applied an all-over foundation and contoured her impressive cheekbones with dark brown bronzer.

Within an hour of going live, the pic accumulated almost 5,000 likes and close to 200 comments. Her fans went wild over the smoking hot image. Many of them were awestruck by her stellar makeup job and her incredibly busty chest. They were pleased to find such a beautiful photograph of the actress on their social media feeds. Several people wanted to know exactly what shade of lipstick she was rocking.

“Such beauty & gracefulness,” a fan commented on her post.

“You’re so beautiful and sexy hunny,” another person said.

“Pretty red lips and beautiful,” chimed in a third user.

“Nice, that shade of red is dope,” complimented a fourth admirer.

Apart from her regular followers, Melissa’s post also received attention from other models, like Jessica Killing.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Melissa had posted a sizzling photograph of herself rocking black panties and thigh-high boots. She went braless beneath a gorgeous brown suede jacket and left it unzipped to tantalize her admirers further.

Not only did she showcase her curves, but she also flaunted her taut midriff and sexy belly tattoo. The sensual snap earned more than 20,000 likes.