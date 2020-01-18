Lingerie Model Julianne Kissinger Lifts Up Her Skirt And Flashes Incredible Behind In New Snap

Lingerie model Julianne Kissinger is known for posting salacious snapshots that push the Instagram censors to the brink. On Friday morning, she took to her page to share a scintillating photograph that managed to wow her 5.4 million followers.

In the naughty pic, the bombshell posed in front of an elevator located in San Diego, California. She wore a dark orange halter top that hinted at her busty chest and a loose black skirt. To make the photo more exciting, Julianne pushed her skirt up around her hips and flaunted her enviable booty. The stunner wore only a tiny satin red thong beneath, and it left very little to the imagination.

She wore her ombré locks in loose curls that cascaded down her backside. For her makeup, the vixen opted for a sultry red lip and a bold smoky eye, including thick layers of mascara and eyeliner. The beauty also applied foundation and contoured her facial features with bronzer.

To accessorize, she kept things simple with large thin gold hoop earrings.

In her caption, Julianne posed a fun challenge for her admirers. “You’ve crossed over to the twilight zone..we get stuck in this elevator together for 48 hours..what happens during that time?!”

She promised that whoever had the most interesting comment would earn a shoutout in her story.

The curvy babe’s fans had a blast in her comments section, trying to impress her with their imaginative scenarios and wit. Those that could not come up with anything clever or unique to say simply left tons of adoring emoji instead. Within a day, the snap accumulated over 63,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments.

“I would make you laugh because it would be funny to be stuck in an elevator with you. I would keep you laughing until we found a way out,” wrote a fan.

“[F]igure out a way to extend this to 72 hours,” commented another admirer.

“I would hold you tight, will keep you calm, and cuddle with you,” said a third person.

“You are hottest babe,” complimented a fourth user, adding several flame emoji to their remark.

Aside from her everyday fans and followers, the pic was also liked by several other notable models like Tina Louise, Toochi Kash, and Francia James.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that Julianne had shared a smoldering photograph of herself posing in her birthday suit, only some glittery pasties kept the image Instagram-friendly. That snap managed to rack up over 171,000 likes.