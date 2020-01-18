Cosplay Model Liz Katz Sizzles In A Striped Bikini: ‘Anime Wife For Life’

Liz showed off her darker hair, too.

Cosplay model Liz Katz flaunted her bikini body in her latest social media snapshot. On Friday, the popular internet personality took to Instagram to share the sizzling swimsuit photo with her fans.

Liz often dresses up like anime characters for her fun and flirty photo shoots, but she didn’t appear to be channeling any particular character this time around. However, she did refer to herself as an “anime wife for life” in the caption of her post.

The curvaceous cosplayer was pictured rocking a light blue-and-white striped string bikini top with white trim. The halter-style garment featured tiny triangle cups that were straining to contain Liz’s voluptuous cleavage. She was flashing a generous amount of sideboob, and her ample bust was also spilling out of the bottom of her bikini top. The light color of the bathing suit was striking against the model’s warm skin tone.

Liz was only pictured from the waist up. Her photo was taken from the side, which revealed just how flat her sculpted stomach is. The camera angle also ensured that the manga-inspired tattoo on her left arm was prominently displayed. Liz was reaching up with her opposite arm to grab a handful of her thick, long hair.

Her layered tresses appeared to be much darker than the light blond shade she was sporting in a photo that she uploaded on Thursday, which showed her enjoying a slice of pizza. Her new hair color is dark blond with just a hint of a warm strawberry tone.

For her beauty look, Liz wore gray eye shadow, a generous application of black mascara, and shimmery white highlighter in the corners of her dark blue eyes. Her full lips were rose petal pink, and they were coated with a shiny gloss. Liz had her plump pout slightly parted, and she was staring into the camera with a sultry gaze. The model’s pale skin looked completely flawless.

In the span of three hours, Liz’s snapshot has earned over 27,000 likes from her Instagram followers. Her ardent admirers also took to the comments section of her post to express their feelings about her photo. Many of them professed their love for Liz and declared that they consider her their “waifu.”

“I wish you could be my anime wife,” read one response to her post.

“Nice pictures!!! You are incredible,” another fan wrote.

“You actually look better than most anime girls (facts),” gushed a third admirer.

“You are one of the most amazing people on Instagram,” a fourth fan wrote.

One of the anime characters that Liz most recently dressed up like was Bulma from the Dragon Ball manga and anime series. For that costume, she rocked a blue wig, bunny ears, and a cleavage-baring bodysuit.