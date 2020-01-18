Isabelle Mathers Shows Off Toned Bod In Ruffled Outfit On Instagram

Isabelle Mathers took to her Instagram page today to share a set of three new pictures with her admirers, where she flaunted her toned body in a ruffled outfit.

The ensemble consisted of a crop tank and shorts. Both pieces were white with small floral accents throughout. The top had two tiers of ruffles, one below her chest and on the edging at the bottom. A thin white string was tied into a bow in the center.

Her shorts came with a matching design, with a hem that was accented with ruffles. Isabelle tied the drawstrings into a bow that fell down the front of her figure.

In the first photo, the model stood with her shoulder facing the camera. She held her phone up in her hand for a selfie while blocking her face from view. This left her body’s profile in full display, also revealing that her bottoms were quite short and making part of her bare derriere visible.

The next picture was of Isabelle standing in front of the white bed while facing the camera straight-on. She partially obscured her face this time, but it was possible to see that she gave a sultry pout. Her toned midriff was also hard to miss. Likewise, this angle gave fans a closer look at her accessories, which included a charm necklace and hoop earrings, along with several rings.

The final picture was a close-up of her body. Half of her face was cropped out, although she held the phone out to the side this time. The way she framed the image left her figure as the focal point.

The stunner’s fans took to the comments section to share their many compliments.

“Beautiful Australian Girl,” gushed a supporter.

“Ladies and gentlemen this is the definition of perfection,” declared an admirer.

“OK I have to Unfollow you……Looking at your post while driving it’s getting way too dangerous!” joked a follower.

“WOW you are a Dream Isabelle,” gushed another Instagram user.

Previously, the beauty shared another update on December 7 where she showed off her figure. That time, Isabelle opted for a white bikini that had thin stripes throughout. The top was structured, and her bottoms were obscured by a cover-up that she tied around her waist. The model accessorized with an oversized and floppy straw hat. She wore her hair down and brushed in front of her shoulders, flashing a flirty look for the photo.