Blond Bombshell Hilde Osland Goes Braless Under Tight Peach Top

Blond bombshell Hilde Osland has been spending some time in New Zealand lately, and she has been sharing the experience with her 2.4 million Instagram followers by posting sizzling snaps. Her latest update was from Rotorua, New Zealand, as she specified in the geotag of the post, and she treated her admirers to a double post in a smoking hot ensemble.

Hilde took both pictures in the post while standing at the corner of a wooden patio overlooking a gorgeous view. An incredibly vibrant blue-green body of water was visible in the distance, surrounded by hills covered with lush forests. The sky above was crisp blue with a few fluffy white clouds dotting it. However, Hilde’s incredible curves were the focal point of the shot.

The blond beauty opted to rock a pair of light-wash jeans that had a mid-rise waist, her belly button barely peeking out of the top part. The jeans, which hugged her physique to perfection, featured some distressed details, as well as a frayed hole on one knee.

Hilde paired the jeans with a peach-colored top that left little to the imagination. It clung tightly to her ample assets, and the neckline dipped to reveal plenty of her bronzed skin. Though her cleavage wasn’t visible in the shot, the buttons going down the front of the top were nearly bursting as they tried to contain the model’s curves. Fans could also spot the fact that Hilde didn’t appear to be wearing a bra with the outfit, as the off-the-shoulder style meant it would likely be hard to find the perfect undergarments unless she opted for a strapless bra.

The top was cropped, revealing much of Hilde’s toned stomach as well. The stunner’s long blond locks tumbled down her chest in soft waves as she tilted her head, glancing at the camera over the top of her sunglasses. Her lips were painted with a peach hue, and her skin looked bronzed and flawless.

Hilde varied her pose only slightly for the second snap, moving her arms and pushing the sunglasses up her nose a bit. The ensemble she rocked was from online retailer Fashion Nova, and she made sure to tag them in both the caption and in the picture itself.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling shots, which received over 58,600 likes within just five hours. Many of the model’s followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the update.

“As beautiful as the view is you still got it beat all by yourself,” one follower commented.

“You’re as hot as those springs in Rotorua,” another fan added.

“You are so fortunate to be able to travel to such wonderful places,” said a third admirer, who seemed to be envious of Hilde’s ability to jet around the world.

“You look amazing as always,” a fourth Instagram user said, adding a string of heart eyes emoji.

