Australian Model Elisha Herbert Sizzles In A Snakeskin Print Bikini And Lounges On A Tree

Elisha posed over the water for her photo snapped on the Sunshine Coast.

Elisha Herbert precariously posed on a tree for her latest bikini photo. On Friday, the stunning 20-year-old Australian model took to Instagram to share the sizzling snapshot with her 1.5 million followers.

Elisha was pictured rocking a black and white bikini that featured a snakeskin print design. The tiny two-piece had a classic triangle top that left little to the imagination; Elisha was flashing quite a bit of her perky cleavage by wearing the garment’s cups pulled far apart.

The slender model’s bottoms were tied up high on her hips, but the front of the garment sat down low on her torso. This design elongated her body and showed off the maximum amount of her flat, sculpted stomach.

Elisha’s dark hair was slicked back with seawater. Her face was shaded from the bright sun, making it difficult to see her beauty look. However, she appeared to be rocking minimal makeup. Small droplets of water dotted the naturally gorgeous model’s sun-kissed skin.

Elisha was posing on top of a fallen tree with thick, leafless branches. The model’s long, lean legs were stretched out along the length of the tree’s trunk, and her knees were slightly bent. Her peachy backside was sitting on one of the tree’s rough broken branches, and she was leaning back with her hands placed on two separate branches.

Elisha’s photo shoot took place on the edge of the sea somewhere on Australia’s Sunshine Coast. The tree she was perched atop of was sticking out of the sparkling green water.

Elisha’s post included a second shot of the tree without her on top of it. This photo provided a better look at her surroundings, which included a thin stretch of land jutting out into the sea. It was covered with green vegetation and a few scattered trees.

In the caption of her post, the model revealed that she’s currently back home. Elisha wrote that the visit has been “good for the soul,” and her Instagram followers certainly seemed to love seeing her back in her natural habitat. As of this writing, her bikini photo has received almost 100,000 likes from her many admirers.

“What an angel. You were a mermaid in an earlier life I think!” read one response to her post.

“Wow, you’re amazing and so gorgeous!” another fan wrote.

“You are perfect in every way,” a third admirer gushed.

“Some waves of beauty and some ocean of sensuality. That is precisely what you really are,” a fourth commenter remarked.

Elisha often appears in photos with her twin sister, Renee, but she did not reveal whether her equally gorgeous sibling is back home with her. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the twins posed topless together for Maxim Australia last May.