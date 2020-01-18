Valeria Mercado Shows Off Underboob In Tiny Top On Instagram

Valeria Mercado has been on fire today on Instagram. She recently shared her second update of the day as she flaunted her underboob in a tiny top.

Her outfit was all black. The shirt she wore was arguably too small as the bottom of her chest was left on display. It had an off-the-shoulder cut with a side strap that hugged her left arm. The model complemented the crop top with a pair of shiny capri pants. These were high-waisted and seemed to be made of leather.

Moreover, the stunner notably rocked a new hairstyle. She likely wore a wig, considering that her natural hair is blond and curly. Her bright red-orange hair was worn down in a middle part and brushed behind her back.

And although Valeria didn’t wear any accessories, her white manicure popped against her dark ensemble.

The first photo showed the model standing with one hand on her hip. She pursed her lips for a pouty expression and faced the camera straight-on.

The next picture showed off her more playful side, as Valeria threw up both of her hands with the “rock on” gesture. She stuck her tongue out while smiling widely.

A final image was of the stunner posing with her right arm resting on her head. She opted for a more serious, coy expression this time.

Valeria’s makeup included light pink lipstick and light, shimmery eyeshadow. Her lashes were also done with plenty of mascara to make them pop.

In all of the pictures, the bombshell posed indoors. She stood on a light wooden floor and the wall behind her was black. A window could be seen on the right side of the frame, but it was covered by a dark, sheer curtain.

The Dominican’s followers rushed to the comments section with their various compliments.

“Ooo d*mmm Val… on a roll today..,” observed an admirer.

“Just woww,” gushed a fan.

“The 5th Element,” declared a follower.

“Gorgeous as always, where’s the shirt from?” wondered another Instagram user.

In addition, Valeria posted another social media update earlier today where she flaunted her chest. This time, it was all about her cleavage as she rocked a lace crop top. The model posed inside a casino and sat in front of a slot machine. She wore her hair down in tight curls — her voluminous locks added a glam vibe to her look. There were five images in total, all which showed her getting flirty for the camera.