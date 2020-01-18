Chanel West Coast Sizzles In Crop Top & Tight Jeans

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast recently tantalized her 3.3 million Instagram followers with a sizzling double update. In the shots, the pint-sized powerhouse flaunted her curves and served up some major attitude.

For the first snap in the update, Chanel posed in front of a mural on the sidewalk. She rocked a pair of high-waisted gray jeans that clung to her curves, and paired them with a black crop top that left plenty of her toned stomach exposed. She put her own style statement on the look by layering on a bold oversized yellow plaid jacket.

Chanel also added several accessories to complete the ensemble, including a pair of large hoop earrings, a necklace, round sunglasses and a pair of black lace-up boots that added a hint of edginess to the look. The bombshell had her brunette locks pulled up in a sleek ponytail, and posed with one hand in her pocket.

For the second snap, Chanel shared a picture from inside a car. She mixed prints in her bold outfit, adding a black-and-white diagonally striped purse to her look, and posed with her chin resting on her hand. She rocked long nails and had a pink gloss on her lips. The rapper, who many fans also know from her role on the MTV show Ridiculousness, looked stunning in the update.

She paired the sizzling snaps with lyrics from one of her own songs, “Sharon Stoned,” and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 4,400 likes within just 38 minutes, and many of her followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the update.

One fan left a comment that played around with her name, and called her “Chanel queen of the west coast.”

Another fan got flirtatious and commented “literally stunning. Let’s date.”

“So cute, and just down right infectious,” one follower added.

Another follower was particularly captivated by Chanel’s long nails, and said “please post a pic of your nails!! They look fireeeee you look fire af too girl!! loving this fit.”

The bombshell loves to flaunt her physique in outfits that show off her curves, whether that means bikinis or streetwear-inspired styles. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Chanel traded in the sunny skies of California for Salt Lake City, Utah. She shared an Instagram update that featured her posing in sweatpants and a cropped sweatshirt next to a fire pit. Though the ensemble and hairstyle were different in that snap, she appeared to be rocking the same diagonally striped purse in both posts.