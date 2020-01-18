Cindy Prado Tugs At Bikini Bottoms In A Tropical Paradise

Cindy Prado posted a new Instagram update from a tropical paradise today. The photo showed her tugging at her bikini bottoms while sitting on the edge of a wooden railing.

The model revealed that photo was taken while she was soaking up the rays in Tulum, Mexico. She was spotted rocking a colorful swimsuit. The top had thick straps and a scoop neck, while her bottoms rested high on her waist. They revealed the sides of her bare booty. The top also left the slightest hint of her underboob showing. The bikini featured bright green leaves with yellow and red flowers; they seemed to perfectly match her surroundings. The tag revealed that the outfit was from Fashion Nova.

Cindy sat on top of a wooden railing, which could have been part of furniture or a fence. She glanced down while placing her hands on her straps. She propped up her left knee for the shot.

The beauty wore her hair down in a casual hairstyle. Her wavy locks fell around her shoulders. Plus, she accessorized simply with a necklace. Moreover, her red manicure peeked through.

The model’s makeup was hard to discern because of her pose. Whatever she wore appeared natural-looking, and she seemed to have a hint of a smile on her face.

Above her was a sun umbrella with white tassels on the edges. She was framed by green plants, and the sun shone down on her and lit up her arm.

While Cindy had been posting updates from Tulum for a while, her other recent pictures were geotagged in Miami, Florida. It’s likely that she is back in the United States now, but still has more sizzling photos to share from her trip.

The bombshell’s fans headed to the comments section to dish out their compliments.

“Cindyyyyyy the most beautiful girl on instaaaa,” declared a follower.

“Wow, amazing picture, you are gorgeous!!!” noted an admirer.

“Toned af,” observed a fan, who couldn’t help but notice her

“Love the colors,” declared a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, the Cuban was seen posing in another bikini a week ago. This update showed Cindy in a tiger-print swimsuit. She posed against a rustic wooden stairwell. She leaned against the railing with her left elbow while tilting her head back. The stunner added drama by closing her eyes and letting her hair fall down her back. She raised her right hand by her head while popping out her left foot.