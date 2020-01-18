Saudi Arabia Helps Citizens Flee U.S. Justice For Crimes, Trump Administration Does Nothing, FBI Memo Reveals

The Saudi Arabian government helps its citizens who commit serious crimes in the United States escape the country, a newly declassified FBI memo shows.

A newly declassified FBI memo called “shocking” by the Oregon senator whose legislation forced its release reveals that the government of Saudi Arabia engages in a scheme to get its citizens out of the United States after they are accused of serious crimes — and the Trump administration does nothing to stop it. According to report by The Oregonian newspaper, the repeated, illegal spiriting away of accused criminals is allowed to continue “in part, to spare the wealthy Persian Gulf kingdom embarrassment.”

Trump’s relationship with the Saudi government was called into question after the slaying of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. Trump generally refused to take action against the Saudis, despite a CIA assessment that the country’s ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, ordered the killing, which was carried out by a Saudi assassination squad.

But Saudis inside the United States who are accused of serious crimes are also fleeing justice and returning to their home country, according to the declassified memo.

“Intelligence officials believe the escapes from justice will continue without intervention by the American government,” The Oregonian reported.

The revelations came in an intelligence bulletin dated August 29 of last year, according to the paper. The bulletin was released under a law proposed by Oregon Democratic Senator Ron Wyden, which was passed as part of a spending bill required to prevent a government shutdown last December.

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden. Alex Wong / Getty Images

“I am shocked and appalled at what this memo describes,” Wyden said Friday, via his official Twitter account. “The Trump administration is out of excuses for sitting on its hands while the Saudi government helps these fugitives evade justice.”

But it has not only been the Trump administration that has turned a blind eye to the fleeing Saudi fugitives. The practice of looking the other way as Saudi nationals accused of serious crimes seemingly vanish has been going on for “at least a decade,” according to an earlier Oregonian investigative report.

Most of the escaped Saudi nationals have been university students, according to the paper’s reporting. They have been charged with a wide variety of crimes including murder and rape. But “Saudi diplomats, intelligence officers and other operatives,” have helped the accused criminals flee the country, according to the Oregonian investigation.

The government does not consider the issue of escaped Saudi fugitives to be unimportant, retired FBI agent Jeffrey Danik told the paper.

“It’s that the security relationship was so much more important,” ge said. The U.S. sought Saudi Arabia’s assistance on issues of “counterterrorism” and opposing Iran, the former agent added.