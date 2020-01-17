‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Summer & Kyle Kiss

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview for the week of January 20 shows strife in several relationships throughout Genoa City. Abby and Chance seem to enjoy each other, but Phyllis is also interested in Chance. Plus, things between Theo and Kyle finally boil over, and Lola is not impressed. When Kyle and Summer head out of town on business, they cross the line.

Chance (Donny Boaz) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) felt nearly instant chemistry when he returned to Genoa City. They’ve been dating, and things are heating up between them. There’s just one little problem, though — Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). Not only does Phyllis want to take down Abby over their history with The Grand Phoenix, but she also wants to seduce Chance for several reasons. Phyllis does her best to ruin a beautiful date that Chance and Abby have planned, and despite trying her hardest, it looks like she doesn’t quite come out ahead.

However, Phyllis pushes even further, and she actually asks Chance out on a date. She wants to know if Chance is interested. Chance has admitted that Phyllis keeps things interesting, but it remains to be seen if he’ll date her. Abby knows, and she confesses the situation to Mariah (Camryn Grimes). Perhaps Mariah can impart some wisdom despite her own problems and worries with Sharon’s (Sharon Case) breast cancer and Tessa’s (Cait Fairbanks) tour with her ex-husband.

Meanwhile, Kyle (Michael Mealor) has had it with Theo (Tyler Johnson). Kyle completely loses it and punches out his old friend, much to Lola’s (Sasha Calle) dismay. Kyle sees that Theo is trying to seduce Lola slowly, and he’s hurt that his wife hasn’t done much to discourage Theo. The way Lola sees it, Kyle should trust her the same way she trusts Kyle with Summer (Hunter King). After all, Kyle and Summer work together, and they are headed out of town on a business trip for Jabot soon, but Lola isn’t throwing a fit about it.

Kyle isn’t interested in hearing Lola out, and he leaves. Then, Kyle and Summer have a heart to heart as they celebrate after their successful business acquisition. Kyle asks Summer if she’s really through dating Theo, and she says she’s happily single. However, when Summer asks Kyle if he’s happy in his marriage with Lola, Kyle has some tension, and Summer senses it. Summer says she only wants to see Kyle happy, and then they end up kissing, which could change everything for Kyle’s marriage.