Hungarian Fitness Model Anita Herbert Flaunts Chiseled Physique Thong Bikini For New Full Body Workout

Hungarian fitness model Anita Herbert treated fans to a display of her chiseled physique with the latest video on her Instagram page. In the shared clip, the brunette beauty is working out at the beach in a pink and blue patterned bikini that left little to the imagination. The model shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of reflective sunglasses and wore her inky black locks in a thick braid that fell past her waist.

But the almost two-minute clip wasn’t just a showcase of Anita’s enviable muscle tone. She also demonstrated a series of exercises in the video that each required the use of an exercise band. Anita started the video with a series of bicep curls into overhead presses. She followed that up with a round of backward lunges in the sand. Squats with overhead presses followed before the model moved on to doing bicep curls into tricep extensions. A round of lunges and reverse flys came next before she ended the video with a set of crab walks.

In the caption, Anita instructed fans to do 10 reps of each exercise with 15 seconds of rest between each of them for three rounds. She also recommennded a 90-second rest period between each round.

The video has been watched over 60,000 times so far and more than 200 people have commented on it. In the comments, fans showered the 30-year-old bombshell with praise.

“Your body is amazing wow,” one person wrote.

“Wow…you are so creative with the workouts!!” another added.

One eager fan’s comment was mostly a string of adjectives expressing their admiration.

“Wow, you look amazing, so pretty, stunning, tan, amazing body, and muscle,” they commented.

Another seemed to find Anita’s video very distracting.

“There she goes again… Making it hard for me to work!” they wrote.

Anita’s Instagram fans are likely used to her sporting bikinis in her posts since she regularly wears them in the photos she shares on the social media platform. But the one of her recent bikini pictures was extra inspiring because she paired it with a throwback photo of herself from before she became a fitness model. She was captured smoking in the older photo and was noticeably heavier. In the snapshot of her current physique, her sculpted six-pack is on display in a frilly black two piece swimsuit.

In the caption, Anita explained why she eventually chose a healthier lifestyle.

“I got tired of not being happy with myself & not liking the way i look,” she wrote. “I knew I need to make some serious physical and mental adjustments.”

The motivational post proved popular with the model’s fans as it’s been liked 60,000 times since its upload one day ago.