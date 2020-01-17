Ron Reagan Says His Father Would Not Want Republicans To Vote For ‘Incompetent And Traitorous’ Donald Trump

Ron Reagan doesn’t think his father would give much of an endorsement for Donald Trump.

In fact, the son of Ronald Reagan believes the former president would not want Republicans to vote for the “traitor” president. In an interview with The Daily Beast, Reagan said he doesn’t recognize what his father’s party has become under President Trump. He accused the party of fully buying into divisive propaganda spread by Russia, saying they were now promoting “shameful stuff.”

Reagan said that the party will need to fully reinvent itself or will disappear entirely, turning into a “minor fringe group” if major changes are not made.

“The Republican party at this point, for a whole host of reasons to do with Donald Trump, is an entirely illegitimate political party just made up of a bunch of sycophantic traitors mouthing Kremlin propaganda to defend this squalid little man who is occupying the White House,” Ron Reagan said.

Ron added that his father was too “genteel” to ever use such harsh words, but believed he would “pinch Trump’s empty head off and sh*t down his flabby neck” if he were alive today.

The son of the former president would see the upcoming election as a dire and critical moment for the country, and that Trump’s re-election could be a major threat for the country and feared he would continue to work against the United States.

“Our republic is in danger,” he said. “Democracy is in danger, and we need to put somebody else in the White House because this man is betraying the country every single day he occupies the Oval Office.”

Ron Reagan has been a frequent critic of Trump, saying in a May 2017 interview that he believed Trump should be removed from office after a report that the president asked leaders of the intelligence agencies to push back against the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and allegations that Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia. The request was seen as an attempt to tarnish the reputation of agencies conducting the investigation, NPR reported.

Reagan has also supported progressive causes, the Freedom From Religion Foundation. Reagan has described himself as an “unabashed atheist” and pushed back against what he saw as intrusions of religion into government.

Donald Trump has at times been disdainful of popular Republican leaders, including a series of attacks against Senator John McCain and boasts that he is more popular among Republicans than Abraham Lincoln.