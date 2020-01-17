Canadian Smokeshow Danielle Knudson Sizzles In Tiny Bikini Top & Leggings

Danielle Knudson is sizzling in another beautiful social media share. As her fans know, the blond bombshell has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her killer figure on Instagram, rocking some of the most scandalous outfits on the planet that include lingerie, bikinis, crop tops, and more. In the most recent photo that was shared on her page, the model rocked a mix of swimwear and athletic wear.

In the caption of the photo, she tagged herself in New York where she told fans she had a great time hosting the Live New York event. The blond beauty looked nothing short of stunning, posing in front of a leafy green wall with a white Live! logo on it. She could be seen wearing her long, blond locks down and slightly waved in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. But it was the model’s killer figure that took center stage in the shot.

On top, the bombshell rocked a tiny purple triangle bikini that dipped low into her chest, showing off plenty of cleavage for onlookers. The model wore a matching zip-up jacket over it and paired the look with some tight purple leggings that hugged her every curve. Also on display were her toned and tanned abs while she completed the scandalous look with a pair of white sneakers.

Since the post went live on her page a short time ago, it’s earned her a ton of attention from her followers, racking up over 2,000 like in addition to well over a dozen comments. Some of her fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks beautiful while many others couldn’t help but comment on her stunning figure. A few more had no words and commented with their choice of emoji.

“Wow super sweety beautiful,” one fan gushed, adding a series of black heart emoji.

“Thank you for being our incredible host!,” another chimed in on the photo.

“Always so pretty and very classy,” one more raved, adding a number of flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the stunner sizzled in another revealing shot. That time, she left little to be desired in a topless shot. In the photo, the stunner put both hands over her chest, covering the NSFW parts with an orange emoji. She playfully stuck out her tongue in the camera and it comes as no surprise that the photo garnered over 8,000 likes for the star.