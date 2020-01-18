Camila Cabello Competes In A Riff-Off With James Corden, The ‘Senorita’ Singer Throws Down

Camila Cabello turned out to be a worthy adversary when she appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden very early Friday morning.

James began the segment by giving his opinion about the many hits that defined 1999, while at the same time putting down the new songs from 2019. He did admit that Lizzo and Billie Eilish had turned in amazing tunes last year that should live on for the ages, but otherwise, he was not impressed.

At that point, Camila turned up to take issue with the statement James made about the current music scene — emphasizing that, after all, she was around and creating her own tunes. The 22-year-old talent called her new, 41-year-old adversary “an old man” and “a boomer” as a way to wind him up before starting the riff-off with the trusty Filharmonics singing backup.

Camila’s medley included her version of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” and Shawn Mendes’ “If I Can’t Have You.” Her performance was snappy, saucy, and sensational.

James was up next, offering a lick from Ricky Martin’s “Livin’ La Vida Loca” and a phrase from Santana’s “Smooth.” He was competent, but not all that amazing.

After each of them sang, James was forced to admit that Camila prevailed. He dubbed her the winner and, to make peace with the former Fifth Harmony star, the television host dueted her on “Seniorita,” the pretty crooner’s hit with boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

Camila, who often dresses in skimpy outfits, rocked a very short dress when she performed with and without James. The back of the cream-and-white garment was even shorter than the front due to the frock’s design which featured big pockets on two sides and a tight fit featuring the star’s enviable tush.

Camila wore her dark hair down and in waves while also rocking a full face of makeup. Applications included darkened eyebrows, black mascara, black eyeliner on both the top lid and the waterline, blush, highlighter, and natural-colored lip gloss. She rocked a French manicure as she sang her heart out to win the match against her host.

Camila’s Instagram followers were enthusiastic after she posted a clip from the riff-off with James Corden. Among her 43.8 million followers, Camila earned nearly 1 million likes and more than 4,500 comments within four hours of the fresh post going live.

Many of the singer’s admirers merely left emoji to speak for them, while others used words to express how they were feeling about the social media update.

“U KILLED IT,” stated one admirer.

“This wins Instagram today,” remarked a second fan.

“‘Okay boomer,'” quoted a third Instagram user, who added a red heart emoji.

“You and Shawn should come back there again together,” said a fourth follower, who added a red heart emoji.