Rebel Wilson Poses With Her Fitness Trainer & Shows Off Latest Weight Loss Progress

Actress Rebel Wilson has been working diligently on improving her health over the past few months and all of that hard work is clearly paying off for her. In a new Instagram post shared by her trainer, the Cats and Pitch Perfect star is showing off her latest weight loss accomplishments and she looks fantastic.

Trainer Jono Castano shared a photo on his Instagram page showing him standing with Rebel at the SOMA Collection facility in Australia. The two are standing back-to-back, Rebel grinning widely as the two crossed their arms across their chests.

Rebel was wearing a black long-sleeved Nike shirt, black-and-navy shorts, and black leggings along with a pair of tennis shoes. She looked to be makeup-free and had her blond hair loose and styled casually.

Jono noted that Rebel has been working hard seven days a week and he added that he is proud of her. Given the look on the Cats star’s face, she appears to be pretty proud of herself as well.

While Rebel’s workout ensemble was loose-fitting, it was obvious that she has made some significant progress in her quest to improve her health and drop some pounds. About a month ago, she opened up about how hard she trained for the dance scenes in Cats and how those helped her drop a few pounds.

It certainly appears that Rebel has dropped even more weight since then. Page Six notes that the actress revealed another glimpse of her weight loss earlier this week via her Instagram Stories, but not all of her fans caught that video.

In this new still photo and the short workout video Jono included, it is quite clear that Rebel has been working hard and getting big results. She has also noted in various posts that she is avoiding junk food and sugar, and it certainly sounds as if she’s dedicated and motivated by the results she is seeing.

Many of Jono’s social media followers praised Rebel’s progress.

“She looks INCREDIBLE!” noted one person.

“Get it girl @rebelwilson,” teased someone else.

“Awesuuuuuume! Well Done @rebelwilson” praised another fan.

“You go girl @rebelwilson! You look amazing! You were always looking good, but you got this!!!” declared another impressed supporter.

Rebel has been working on this fitness journey for some time now and she does post updates via her own Instagram page from time to time. This latest look shared by her trainer demonstrates that she is making serious progress and fans cannot wait to see more from her.