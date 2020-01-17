Swdish Smokeshow Anna Nystrom Looks Spectacular In Sexy Lilac Set

Anna Nystrom is dropping jaws in her most recent social media share. As fans of the blond bombshell know, pretty much nothing is off limits when it comes to posing in sexy clothes and Nystrom regularly struts her stuff in bikinis, crop tops, lingerie, and plenty of workout gear as well. In the most recent shot that was shared on her page, the beauty absolutely smoldered.

Nystrom did not specifically tag her location in the caption of the post but she appeared in front of a window with a big rock wall just behind her. The bombshell stood front and center in the shot, wearing a slight smile on her face and looking directly into the camera. She looked picture-perfect in a sexy workout set that included a tight purple top and matching leggings that hugged her every curve.

For the workout-chic look, Nystrom wore her long, blond locks down and straight and they fell all the way down her chest. She also rocked a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick. In the caption of the photo, the blond bombshell told her fans that a healthy mindset is the best start for getting a healthy body, adding a black heart emoji to the end of her post.

The photo has only been live on her account for a few short minutes but it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 28,000 likes in addition to well over 300 comments. Some of her fans took to the photo to ask where she got her sexy outfit while countless others raved over her beautiful figure. A few more had no words for the jaw-dropping look and opted to comment by using emoji instead of words.

“Good lord you are gorgeous Miss Anna. I hope to marry you one day,” one social media user wrote along with a series of red heart emoji.

“Girl you look amazing! Btw caption is definitely true,” a second added along with a flexing arm and heart emoji.

“Definitely and love this set, you couldn’t be any more perfect,” a third gushed.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model stunned in another red-hot look last week. In the post, the blond beauty showed off her killer figure while clad in a NSFW outfit that included a pair of insanely tight baby pink leggings that showed off her muscular legs underneath. She paired the bottoms with a tight white top and it comes as no surprise that the post racked up well over 140,000 likes.