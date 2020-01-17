Tammy Hembrow Shows Off Killer Body In White Lingerie & Unbuttoned Jeans On Instagram

Tammy Hembrow heated up her Instagram feed on Friday afternoon with a brand new post that showed off her killer body. In the photo, the mother of two rocked a mesh lingerie look from Lounge Underwear, which left very little to the imagination.

The photo showed Tammy standing in her white and brown bathroom as she snapped a selfie in the mirror. The fitness guru stripped down to a bra, panties, and an open pair of jeans for the sultry shot. Tammy looked cozy and sexy in a white, semi-sheer bralette that featured a low neckline, which just barely covered her busty chest. Her ample cleavage spilled out at the center, while a bit of underboob was on show via mesh panels on the lower half of the tight-fitting top.

Tammy’s flat, toned tummy looked better than ever between the top and a matching thong. The bottom covered only what was necessary and left some skin exposed through another mesh panel. In addition, the sides of the thong sat high on her hips and hugged her hourglass figure closely.

Tammy’s legs were covered by a pair of light-wash, baggy mom jeans, but she added a bit of sex appeal by leaving the jeans open and slightly pulled down below her thong.

The babe finished off her look with some small, silver earrings. She also rocked a full face of makeup that included expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, light eyeshadow, thick lashes, and a light pink gloss on her full lips. Tammy’s long, blond hair was pulled into a high ponytail that fell down her back in luscious waves.

Tammy curved her body slightly in a way that did nothing but favors for her curves. She held her phone up beside her face and pursed her lips at the camera.

The post garnered more than 67,000 likes and just over 260 comments in less than an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Girl you be burning my keyboard. hawtie mamaa,” one fan said with fire emoji and black hearts.

“How are you even existing? like girl, you’re a dream coming true,” another user added.

“Omg you are actually unreal,” a third follower agreed.

The sultry post comes just hours after Tammy shared that she had back-to-back meetings for new projects. In another post on her feed, she took a moment to pose during her busy day while wearing a tiny, tied-up crop top and jeans.