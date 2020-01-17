Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Can Likely Escape Paparazzi In Canada, Vancouver Attorney Says

Moving to Canada may be the key to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry getting a break from media scrutiny for a while. An attorney based in Vancouver, Roger McConchie of McConchie Law, explained to Fox News that certain privacy laws in British Columbia may save the former royal couple from paparazzi after their recent decision to step down from their royal family roles.

According to McConchie, British Columbia has a “privacy act” that allows people to bring a civil court lawsuit “without having to prove they suffered monetary loss against someone who unreasonably invades their privacy.”

“An invasion of privacy can involve ‘surveillance,’ but there are not many lawsuits for invasion of privacy, and the damage awards do not amount to much,” McConchie said.

In addition, McConchie noted that there aren’t nearly as many paparazzi in British Columbia as there are in the U.K. and the U.S. He explained that most news outlets focus only on “high-profile” stories, such as a celebrity arrest.

“There seem to be few cases where the camera is just trying to catch a celebrity in an embarrassing situation by following them around, spying on them,” the lawyer added.

Many television shows and movies are filmed in Vancouver, which means that celebrities are often spotted in public. However, McConchie insisted that fans don’t “bug them” because “we like our privacy and respect theirs.”

“Unless foreign paparazzi descend, [the Duke and Duchess of Sussex] have a decent shot at enjoying some peace and quiet.”

Because of this privacy, McConchie feels that Canada is the perfect place for Meghan and Harry to raise their 8-month-old son, Archie.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed last week via a lengthy post on their official Instagram account that they would be taking a step back from the royal family.

According to the announcement, Meghan and Harry plan to become financially independent from the royals, but they will still show their support for Queen Elizabeth II. The couple said they will balance their time between North America and the U.K. in the hopes of giving Archie a normal life with knowledge of his royal background.

Meghan has been lying low in Canada since the news broke, but she certainly isn’t going through this whirlwind transition alone. She was spotted on Friday heading to the Victoria International Airport to pick up her close friend Heather Dorak, who reportedly flew in from Los Angeles to lend Meghan some support. The women were seen hugging it out at the airport before heading back to Meghan’s Vancouver Island estate.