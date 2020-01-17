‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Says She And Ariana Madix Are More Similar Than People Realize

Kristen Doute and Ariana Madix have been close friends for years after initially butting heads on 'Vanderpump Rules.'

Kristen Doute believes she and Ariana Madix have a lot in common.

During a January 15 appearance on People TV, per YouTube, the Vanderpump Rules cast member spoke about her similarities to Madix, who has been dating her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, for the past six years, and praised Madix for giving great advice.

“Ariana and I are a lot more similar than people actually think,” Doute explained. “We both love crystals and spiritual-type self-help-y things like that… witchy things. She actually bought me for Christmas last year a spell kit. It was in this jar with all these crystals and different herbs and things like that.”

According to Doute, Madix is a very deep and sensitive person who has helped her out on more than one occasion, despite their rocky start on Vanderpump Rules years ago.

“She’s very deep. She’s very sensitive. She’s really great at giving advice,” Doute shared.

As fans of the Bravo series will recall, Doute and Madix butted heads when Madix first joined the cast in a full-time role for Season 3 due to Madix’s relationship with Doute’s ex-boyfriend, Sandoval, who Doute accused of cheating on her. However, after feuding with one another for years, the ladies settled their differences and were actually able to form a solid friendship with one another which has lasted for the past few seasons.

The two ladies even stood alongside one another as bridesmaids in June of last year as their co-stars, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, tied the knot in Kentucky.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Madix faced questions about her friendship with Doute on Instagram earlier this month. As Vanderpump Rules viewers may have seen, a fan wrote a comment to Madix in which they questioned her about why she is friends with someone who once dated her boyfriend.

“Why does everyone on this show [hang out] with their boyfriend’s ex-girlfriends?” the fan asked.

“On this show? I’m cool with almost all my [exes] and with Tom’s as well and none of them are ‘on this show.’ Like who cares we are all dying soon,” Madix wrote.

When Madix first joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules as Sandoval’s new flame during Season 3, Doute immediately questioned whether their relationship had began after, or before, her relationship with Sandoval came to an end. However, after the initial heartbreak wore off and she was able to gain closure about the situation, Doute gave her relationship with Madix a real chance and they’ve been going strong ever since.