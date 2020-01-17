Dominican Bombshell Valeria Mercado Flaunts Cleavage In Lace Crop Top At The Casino

Dominican bombshell, Valeria Mercado, shared a series of five new photos with her Instagram followers today. She was seen flaunting her cleavage in a black lace crop top while hanging out at the casino.

The top that she wore had black trim. It featured a basic scoop neckline which left her cleavage on display. The base of the top was made of a solid light color, while a sheer black fabric was overplayed on top. There were black dots throughout that added a flirty vibe to her look. Two vertical seams also decorated the front of her chest.

The model wore her hair down in tight curls. He locks had plenty of volume, which she brushed over her left shoulder with a side part. Her makeup included a heavy cat-eye and dark lashes. Plus, her light lipstick popped thanks to her liner. Her eyes were accentuated with shimmery eyeshadow.

Valeria accessorized with silver hoop earrings, but no necklace. This kept the focal point on her figure.

In all of the photos, she posed in front of a slot machines and joked about being a “jackpot” in the captions. The stunner was seen sitting in a chair with her back to the machines. She gave a range of flirty looks, although the pictures were all fairly similar.

The casino backdrop meant that there were plenty of bright colors and lights. The slots had wheels on the top while the main screen featured images of animals interspersed with numbers and symbols.

The photo set included shots of Valeria with her tongue sticking out and of her giving sultry pouts. It looked like all of the images were taken in close succession to one another.

Her supporters took to the comments section to share their love for the beauty.

“BRO HOW ARE U EVEN REAL,” gushed an admirer.

“That look on the last picture,” raved a follower.

“LOVE U MORE THAN EVERYTHING,” exclaimed a fan.

“Cannot get over how gorgeous you are thoooo,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

Previously on January 8, the model was spotted showing off her cleavage again. Except this time, she did so in a bikini. Valeria was at the ocean and struck poses on her knees. The ocean was within feet of her, and she completed the tropical vibes with a pineapple that she laid on the ground. In the first picture, the blonde placed her hands on her head and her elbows out to the sides.