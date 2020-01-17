Chilean ‘Playboy’ Model Daniella Chavez Hangs Off A Cliff In Bikini & Daisy Dukes In Thrilling Photos

Daniella Chavez shared a thrilling new photo to her Instagram account that shows off her adventurous side to her 12.6 million fans.

On Friday, January 17, the Chilean bombshell took to the popular social media platform to post a two-photo slideshow of herself sitting at the edge of a rock as she sports a skimpy outfit that flaunts her famous curves.

In the photos, Chavez is sitting casually at the tip of a rock with her legs hanging off seemingly into the abyss. As she indicated via the geotag paired with her post, the photo was captured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

As The Inquisitr has previously written, Chavez has posted similar shots from this day last year. According to the report, this is actually a trick photo in a popular location in the city called Pedra do Telegrafo. The upper rock protrudes more than the others, appearing to be on the cliff edge. However, there is a plateau just a couple of feet below where people can stand, making it a perfect spot for a bit of optical illusion.

Chavez posed for the fun snap while wearing a black bikini top. The classic triangle top features spaghetti straps that tie up behind her neck, putting quite a bit of her ample cleavage on display.

The blonde bombshell teamed her bikini top with a pair of light-washed Daisy Dukes that sits just above her bellybutton, leaving her itty bitty waist and toned abs exposed. Chavez completed her look with a pair of chunky white sneakers. The 33-year-old model did not indicate where any item of her outfit is from.

In both shots, Chavez is wearing her platinum blond hair in a middle part and styled down in naturally wavy strands that cascade back. While the first photo shows the model with her side to the camera and head tilted back, the second sees Chavez facing the viewer as she shoots a side glance to the left.

The photo was a hit with her fans. In just a couple of hours of being published, the post has garnered more than 79,700 likes and upwards of 750 comments, suggesting it will continue to attract more in the coming hours. Users of the social media app who are fans of the South American beauty took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to ask questions about the thrilling photos.

“Helllllll nooooo! Panic attack,” one user wrote.

“Girl you are perfect,” replied another one, including two fire emoji at the end of the message.