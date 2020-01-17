Video Shows Lara Trump Mocking Joe Biden’s Stutter At Political Event In Iowa

Lara Trump was seen mocking Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s stutter at a campaign event in Iowa, the latest attack from President Donald Trump’s team to his potential 2020 opponent.

Lara, who is married to Donald’s son Eric, was speaking at a “Women for Trump” event when she referenced his difficulties with stuttering. Biden has been open about the work he put into overcoming the stutter, and has put efforts into helping children who stutter.

As The Hill noted, Trump said she pitied Biden’s difficulties with public speaking.

“I feel kind of sad for Biden,” she said, adding, “I’m supposed to want him to fail at every turn, but every time he comes onstage or they turn to him, I’m like, ‘Joe can you get it out? Let’s get the words out Joe.’ ”

Here's @LaraLeaTrump at Trump event in Iowa mocking Biden for stuttering: "I feel kind of sad for Biden … I'm supposed to want him to fail at every turn, but every time they turn to him I'm like, 'Joe can you get it out? Let's get the words out Joe.'"

The video drew some viral interest online, with many sharing and criticizing Lara for her attack on Biden.

Lara Trump is not the first one of the president’s surrogates to mock Biden’s stutter. After a presidential debate in December, former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders took to Twitter to mock Biden for telling a story about working with children who struggled with stuttering.

“I I I I I I I I I I I I I I I I hhave absolutely no idea what Biden is talking about,” Sanders wrote in a tweet that she later deleted.

Biden shot back on Twitter, quoting the tweet before it had been deleted.

“I’ve worked my whole life to overcome a stutter,” Biden answered. “And it’s my great honor to mentor kids who have experienced the same. It’s called empathy. Look it up.”

After the response, Sanders deleted her post and offered an apology, saying she did not know that he had overcome a stutter and saying it was “commendable” that he worked hard for it, but was still harshly criticized for the attack.

Lara Trump has also been a vocal defender of her father-in-law in the past. Late last month, she took to Instagram to share a photo of President Trump in front of an American flag with his fists raised in an apparent fighting stance. In the caption, Lara referred to the president’s critics as “losers,” a post that came amid his impeachment. She has also become a fixture on the campaign trail, appearing at events and serving as one of the most visible female surrogates for the president.