Miley Cyrus Joins The Jonas Brothers In A Throwback Picture: ‘I Haven’t Always Been Punk’

Miley Cyrus and the Jonas Brothers posed for a picture about a decade ago in a shot the “Wrecking Ball” singer shared on Instagram. Her most recent social media update brought back memories of a time when these four celebrities used to hang out and after Miley started dating Nick, according to the United Kingdom’s Capital FM.

The celebrated singers, who were both 13-years-old at the time, were enamored. In fact, Kevin and Joe, Nick’s brothers, told the source he was “completely besotted,” so much so that he wrote “Lovebug” about the Hannah Montana star. The lyrics were telling.

“I can’t get your smile out of my mind/I think about your eyes all the time.”

Flash forward to Friday, when 27-year-old Miley recalled the romance and her time spent with the famous trio. She posed in between Kevin, Joe, and Nick for the 2008 photo, rocking her long dark hair in messy waves that hit at chest level with some strands in the front and the rest falling down her back.

Miley wore a copious amount of makeup for the gettogether, including darkened and thinned eyebrows, black eyeliner on both her bottom waterline and her top lid, smoky eyeshadow, black mascara, a bit of blush and natural-colored lip gloss.

Her dress, which was made of filmy tan material and included a couple of side panels made of pure silver glitz, screamed the 1980s. Although Miley claims she wasn’t always punk, back when the picture was taken, she did rock a fairly provocative black lace camisole underneath the v-necked frock. She also added a wide gray belt that appeared to do the opposite when attempting to enhance her girlish figure.

The Jonas Brothers were dressed up, with Nick sporting an ascot underneath his button-down shirt and double breasted jacket. His brother Joe wore a royal blue shirt with a silver tie, and his brother Kevin wore a dark sweater over a starched shirt featuring a standup collar. All three crooners rocked mop tops, with Joe’s hair being the sleekest, while Kevin and Nick exhibited luscious curls.

Miley’s throwback photo was wildly popular with her 103.1 million followers immediately after the Instagram post went live. Within less than 15 minutes, the update earned more than 275,000 likes and 2,100-plus comments.

Some remarks came in the form of emoji, while the rest of the commenters used their words. Many recalled what their lives were like when these teen stars were in each other’s company.

“I remember those good times when you all were my crushes,” stated one follower, who added a crying-laughing emoji.

“im an OG Fan of you @mileycyrus! We all love you,” remarked a second fan, who added two green hearts and one smiley face emoji.

“I was putting this photo as wallpaper on my computer when I was a kid. I love you all,” said a third admirer, who added a crying-laughing emoji, three red heart emoji, and one red lip print emoji.

“Just adore you all. Growth,” gushed a fourth fan, who added a fire emoji.