Selena Gomez Gets A ‘Rare’ Tattoo In An Unexpected Place

Selena Gomez waited with great anticipation for her Rare album, which was ultimately released on January 10. Once the former Disney princess’s latest effort finally dropped, she was able to relax at least enough to consider a way for her new music to be memorialized. So, the 25-year-old starlet decided to get a tattoo, but not just any tattoo. Selena selected the word “rare” as a way to commemorate her fresh work.

The singer debuted her latest ink via an Instagram video and still photo she shared this past Wednesday night. The clip showed the star sitting inside Bang Bang, the New York City-based, celebrity-popular, tattoo parlor located in Lower Manhattan that she had visited in the past whenever the mood for a new tattoo struck.

Bang Bang owner Keith Scott McCurdy, who is also known simply as Bang Bang, talked about Selena’s decision to have the “rare” tattoo put where he put it, as quoted by E! News.

“I think she always had her neck in mind so we tried a few different spots but then decided on her neck right under her jaw. After we placed it there she instantly said she ‘loved it.’ She felt it would be an easy thing to cover if she ever did an acting job, it would only need a little spot of makeup to cover and that was her only concern with putting it in a prominent place.”

The tattoo’s sans serif lettering was styled after the font that covered the Rare album. While modeling the fresh ink, Selena wore her hair in a messy updo with long bangs. Her face was full of makeup, including black mascara, black eyeliner, smoky eyeshadow, peach-colored lip gloss, and blush. She rocked a white manicure on her short nails and she wore a multi-colored hoodie during her tattooing experience.

After seeing Selena’s newest social media update, her 166.4 million Instagram followers were immediately fascinated by the recent social media update. Nearly 5.4 million users pressed “like” on the photo, while nearly 50,000 of them wrote comments.

Some remarked by using emoji while others used their words.

“I’m getting my favorite Rare lyrics tattooed next week,” stated one follower, who added a staring eye emoji.

“We love you Sel,” gushed a second fan, who added a red heart emoji.

“Hey Selena I’ve been listening to Rare for the past two days and I can really say it lifted my spirit thank you for this. I literally can’t listen to anything else,” remarked a third admirer, who added two red heart emoji.

“Congrats on your #1, you deserve it,” said a fourth follower, who added a heart face emoji and a blue heart emoji.