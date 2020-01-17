Jenna Jameson Flaunts Keto Diet Weight Loss In Tiny, Gray Bodysuit & No Bra On Instagram

Jenna Jameson is back on another keto diet, which means she has been sharing progress photos of her impressive weight loss with her fans. On Friday, the mother of three shared yet another update on her body via a photo of herself rocking a tiny, gray bodysuit. Jenna said in the caption that she only lost three pounds so far, but she looked fierce nonetheless.

The photo showed Jenna standing in her daughter’s playroom at their home in Hawaii, where they moved to last year. Stuffed animals, a scooter, and other toys lined the walls as Jenna snapped a mirror selfie in her scantily clad look. She rocked a thin, tank top-style bodysuit in a heather gray color and no bra underneath. While the upper half of the bodysuit covered most of her chest, the sides dipped low, so a bit of sideboob was on display.

The tight bodysuit did nothing but favors for Jenna’s hourglass figure as it clung to her flat tummy. Meanwhile, the lower half of the one-piece featured high cuts that came up to her hips, putting her curvy thighs and long, lean legs on show.

Jenna’s tatted-up arms were completely exposed as she rocked a few simple accessories, including several rings on her fingers, a gold bracelet, and a small anklet. She also wore blush on her cheeks and dark black eye liner while her blond hair was tied up into two messy space buns on top of her head.

Jenna raised one arm and rested it on the wall above her as she snapped the photo with the other hand. In addition, the former adult film star lifted one leg slightly and pointed her toes, which accentuated the length of her pins. She looked into the mirror with a piercing gaze.

Jenna’s post garnered more than 3,400 likes and just under 400 comments, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of Jenna’s followers asked for advice on the keto diet and complimented her progress so far.

“YES watch her do her thang!! spiccyyyyyy bishhhhhh,” one fan said with a heart-eye emoji.

“You look like a life size beautiful Barbie beautiful,” another user added.

“You are beautiful and determined,” said a third follower.

“Watching your inspiring transformation has been a big part of my motivation. Loooove those ballerina legs,” a fourth person wrote.

Jenna is known for sharing her weight loss tips and tricks with her fans on Instagram. Last week, the stunner shared her first keto menu of the year while rocking a bright red one-piece.