Alexa Dellanos Is A ‘Tropical Barbie’ In Green Cheetah-Print Bikini

Instagram hottie Alexa Dellanos kicked off the weekend with a steamy new photo share that sent temperatures soaring on her page. The blond bombshell uploaded a tantalizing bikini shot, putting her bodacious figure on display for the enjoyment of her adoring fans.

The 24-year-old stunner took a walk on the wild side in a cheetah-print beach ensemble that boasted a vivid green color, and sent some sweltering tropical vibes in the bold attire. Alexa was wearing a sizzling halterneck bikini top that perfectly frame her generous decolletage area, shining the spotlight on her shapely bust. The racy top was extremely revealing, boasting a plunging neckline that left her massive cleavage completely exposed.

The Instagram sensation proudly showed off her buxom assets, showcasing her ample bosom with a lot of grace and no small amount of sex appeal. The string bikini featured ruched triangle cups that only served to enhance her plentiful curves. A thin strap ran across the chest line, holding the top in place and calling even more attention to Alexa’s bountiful bust.

The gorgeous blonde completed her beach-babe look with an elegant sarong — a long, high-slit piece that sported the same color and print as her bikini top. The curve-hugging garment highlighted her round hips. The sarong boasted a dramatic slit that went all the way to the waistline, showing the matching briefs that Alexa wore underneath — and offering a great view of her sculpted thigh. The busty model showcased the outfit in a sultry pose, flaunting her insane body in the sensational co-ord.

Snapped next to a tall building, Alexa posed against the backdrop of a simple cream wall. The light-toned setting kept the focus on her outfit, playing up the luxurious green color of her attire. At the same time, the background complemented her glowing tan and harmonized with her platinum-blond tresses.

Alexa was a total smokeshow as she posed seductively with her hand on her hip. The stunning blonde looked radiant, basking in the golden sun rays as the light hit her toned, gym-honed body. Her eyes were closed and her head was slightly tilted to the side, as her other hand rose up to her ear to meet the cascade of blonde locks that fell down her back, brushing over her shoulder. The provocative posture emphasized her hourglass frame, accentuating her curvy hips and taut waistline. Alexa softly bent her knee, showing off her chiseled thigh. Her sun-kissed skin glistened in the sunlight, further adding to her allure.

The model sported a fresh-faced look and didn’t seem to be wearing much makeup. She donned a discreet, skin-toned eyeshadow and a touch of mascara, and plumped up her voluptuous lips with a pink lipstick.

According to the geotag on her post, the photo was taken on the tropical shores of Puerto Rico, in the Caribbean. Alexa added a palm tree emoji for emphasis, and tagged Fashion Nova in the caption to show that her outfit had been provided by the wildly-popular brand.

The snap was an immediate hit with her followers, racking up more than 10,700 likes in less than one hour of going live. In addition, fans left 131 comments under the sun-drenched pic, the vast majority raving about her smoking-hot look.

“Barbie in GENERAL u perfect human,” wrote one person.

“I love this pic so much,” penned another, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

“So beautiful,” read a third message, trailed by an assortment of flattering emoji.

“Dang!” commented a fourth fan, adding three fire emoji to further put the point across.