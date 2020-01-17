Donald Trump Brags He Made ‘Bankers Look Very Good’ As Tax Cuts Hand $32 Billion To 6 Big Banks, Report Says

Since the Trump tax cuts took effect on 2018, the country's biggest banks have been raking in money, with one even enjoying the most profitable year of any bank in history.

At the White House on Wednesday, Donald Trump greeted a top executive at JP Morgan Chase bank by telling the banker to thank him, according to a report by Bloomberg News. But the Bloomberg report also shows exactly why Trump believed he was owed gratitude by bankers.

“I made a lot of bankers look very good,” Trump said, as quoted by Bloomberg. “But you’re doing a great job.”

According to the Bloomberg News study published Thursday, Trump’s tax cut package — which was passed by Congress in December, 2017 — was worth $18 billion to the country’s six biggest banks in 2019 alone. Since the tax cuts took effect, those six banks have reaped a $32 billion windfall courtesy of the Trump tax cuts, the report found.

Of the six biggest banks, it was JP Morgan Chase that led the way, saving a total of $8.76 billion in the two years that the Trump tax cuts have been in effect. In fact, according to a Bloomberg report earlier this week, JP Morgan Chase enjoyed “the best year for any U.S. bank in history.”

The massive bank earned a whopping $36.4 billion in 2019 — on top of the $8.76 billion in savings from the tax cut package.

In terms of savings from the tax cuts, Bank of America came in second at a two-year, $7.57 billion savings, compared to what the bank would have paid under previous tax rates. Wells Fargo placed third on the list, with $6.49 billion in extra cash, thanks to Trump’s tax-slashing deal.

JP Morgan Chase had the best year of any bank in U.S. history in 2019. Michael Nagle / Getty Images

But in addition to providing good times for big banks, have the tax cuts also benefitted America’s middle and working classes? According to an earlier study by The Center For Public Integrity, the answer is, not very much.

While United States corporations reaped a $150 billion windfall from the tax cuts, only about six percent of that was handed back to employees in the form of pay raises or other additional income. Almost all of the remaining 94 percent was pumped into corporate stock buybacks — a financial maneuver that inflates a company’s stock price, which benefits only corporate shareholders.

But that is a small sliver of Americans. As the CPI report showed, 84 percent of all stocks are held by only 10 percent of the U.S. public.

In addition, according to a New York Times report published last week, the federal budget deficit leaped past the $1 trillion threshold last year.

The deficit grew by 17 percent from 2018 to 2019, the years that the Trump tax cuts have been in effect. That figure is less than the 28 percent explosion in the deficit in the first year of the tax cuts, but a cut in interest rates implemented by the Federal Reserve in 2019 reduced the cost of government debt, at least partly accounting for the slowdown in deficit expansion, according to The Times.