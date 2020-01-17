Devin Brugman Channels Her Wild Energy In Tiger-Print Dress That Shows Off Her Killer Curves

Devin Brugman is spicing up Instagram with her most recent post.

On Friday, January 17, the American model and businesswoman took to the popular social media app to share a smoldering snapshot of herself in a tight dress that puts her famous curves fully on display.

In the photo, Brugman is standing in front of a full-length mirror in what looks to be a bathroom as she channels her inner wild energy in a cat-print dress. The model is holding her phone in front of her body as she strikes a pose for the mirror selfie. According to the tag she added to her post, Brugman was at the Soho Beach House in Miami Beach, Florida, when she snapped the photo.

Brugman is rocking a skintight dress that boasts a tiger print in black against a light orange background. The piece features two spaghetti straps that go over her shoulders and a straight-cut neckline that presses against the model’s chest, helping accentuate her ample cleavage.

The dress is super tight, clinging closely to her midsection in a way that showcases her hourglass figure. In addition, the garment sits high on her thighs, leaving her toned legs in full evidence. As the tag paired with her photo reveals, Brugman is wearing a dress by Réalisation Par. A quick look on the label’s Instagram page shows this is the Chrissy tiger dress.

Brugman is wearing her brunette tresses swept over to one side and styled down in perfectly loose waves that fall over one of her shoulders. The bombshell is looking into her phone with intent eyes and lips parted in a seductive way as she stands with her side to the viewer. While half of her face is blocked by the phone, it is possible to see that she has on a perfect cat-eye in black liner and mascara to compliment her dress.

The photo proved to be popular with her loyal fans. In just a couple of hours of being up, the post has attracted more than 13,000 likes and upwards of 130 comments, promising to garner quite bit more interactions in the coming hours.

Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her good looks and to express their admiration for her.

“Tiger baby,” one user wrote, trailing the words with an animal print emoji.

“Your dress is so pretty, very wild style,” replied another fan, including a series of cat with heart-eyes emoji.

“Stunning,” a third fan chimed in, adding red hearts at the end of the comment.