Fans Offer Kind Messages To Extra Nervous ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Who Struggled Through Thursday’s Episode

'Jeopardy!' contestant Priscilla Drobes was overcome by nerves.

While Jeopardy! is just a form of entertainment for most, it’s no laughing matter for the contestants. It’s not surprising that having one’s knowledge tested on national television with so much at stake would be a little nerve wracking, especially for a first timer. This was the cast for a contestant named Priscilla Drobes who was visibly battling nerves throughout Thursday evening’s episode. Her nerves ultimately held her back from performing to the best of her ability. Fans and former contestants took to social media to offer her messages of comfort after the show, according to Today.

Drobes, a stay at home mother from New York, really struggled to keep up with her opponents during the episode. She only managed to answer two questions correctly which was not enough to earn her a spot in Final Jeopardy. She ended with -$5,400 and even Alex Trebek acknowledged her nervous she seemed at the end of the show.

“Priscilla, I think nerves got the best of you today… You were just so nervous,” he told her.

Many could sympathize with Drobes, assuring her on social media that she deserved to be on the show just as much as the other two contestants who performed better. After all, she had passed the same exam that all Jeopardy! contestants must pass to even be considered for show. It wasn’t that she wasn’t intelligent, it was just that she was overcome by her nerves.

Former Jeopardy! contestants could certainly relate to Drobes anxiety as they had been in her position before. They know what it feels like to be on that stage with the pressure high.

“Dear Priscilla. Your fellow @Jeopardy contestants love you. Anyone who says anything unkind has never been where you were,” former Jeopardy! champ Eric Backes assured her in a kind Twitter post.

Others took the time to applaud Drobes for even showing up for the show, even with crippling nerves and sticking it out until the end.

“Priscilla from @Jeopardy tonight, if you’re out there, I want you to know that you’re a brave woman for putting yourself out there and I have nothing but respect for you to have stayed on that stage when I’m sure you wanted to run,” one fan tweeted.

The future of Jeopardy! is somewhat murky at the moment as longtime host Trebek is currently battling stage four pancreatic cancer, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Trebek has not yet made a decision regarding the exact date of his final episode.