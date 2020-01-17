‘RHOBH’ Star Brandi Glanville Offers To Take A Lie Detector Test Amid Denise Richards Hookup Rumors

Brandi Glanville is insisting she isn't lying.

Brandi Glanville was recently accused of revealing she had hooked up with Denise Richards during filming on the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and in a new tweet, she appears to be sticking by her supposed claim.

On January 16, as rumors continued to swirl in regard to the alleged months-long affair between the two women, Glanville took to her Twitter page and told her fans and followers that she did not lie during filming on the new episodes before volunteering to take a lie detector test to back up her claims.

“I am not lying about ANYTHING that I said on [The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills] and [I’m] willing to take a lie detector test and let’s be clear I was not EVEN the aggressor!!!!” she tweeted.

Although Glanville didn’t mention anyone by name in her tweet, the message seemed to be in reference to things that happened between her and Richards. After all, that’s what has been making headlines for weeks.

After Glanville’s message was shared, the longtime reality star and mother of two was met with comments from a number of her online audience members, one of whom wanted to know if it bothered Glanville to allegedly hook up with Richards knowing she was married to husband Aaron Phypers at the time.

“I thought after what [you] went [through] [you] wouldn’t put someone else [through] it and then blast it [everywhere],” the person wrote, giving a nod to Glanville’s ex-husband Eddie Cibrian’s highly-publicized affair with his now-wife, LeAnn Rimes.

Another person told Glanville that she believes her claims and noted that Richards was likely “freaky” because she was once married to longtime bad boy Charlie Sheen, who is also the father of her two oldest children.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, an article from Hollywood Life earlier this month suggested that Glanville was likely not impacted by Richards’ marriage to Phypers because Richards allegedly told her that the two of them had an open marriage. However, according to a source, Richards never told Glanville that and insists that her affair with Glanville never actually happened.

“Brandi is trying to paint Denise to be a liar and that’s something she’s not. Some of the RHOBH cast has been listening to Brandi, but a lot of them don’t know who to believe,” the source claimed. “It’s caused major fighting between the women and a lot of name calling amongst the cast has occurred.”