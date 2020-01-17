Brazilian Bombshell Gizele Oliveira Flaunts Killer Body In Biker Shorts: ‘Summer Isn’t Being Easy On Us’

Gizele Oliveira is making the best of the summer in Southern Hemisphere, as her 1.2 million Instagram fans will know.

On Friday, January 17, the Brazilian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to post a series of snapshot of herself enjoying the blistering heat in Brazil.

The photos show Oliveira striking series of different poses as she rocks a skimpy outfit that shows off her perfect figure, while keeping her cool. As the model indicated via the geotag added to her post, the pictures were taken in Vila Velha, her native city in southeastern Brazil.

The brunette beauty is rocking a pair of biker shorts that boasts a metallic leopard print in black and brown against a golden background. The shorts also feature details in black on the the hems. The garment sits just above Oliveira’s bellybutton, while the stretchy fabric clings to her curves, highlighting her strong hips. As the tag added to one of the photos suggests, her bottoms are from Opening Ceremony.

Oliveira teamed her shorts with a white crop top that brings out her caramel skin tone. The top features an underwire structure that pushes against her chest. The top has two thin straps that go over her shoulders. The crop top reaches down to her sternum, leaving Oliveira’s toned abs fully on display. The garment is from Are You Am I, according to one of the tags.

The first snapshot shows Oliveira grouching down as she fixes her shoe — a pair of strappy sandals with short heels. As per the tag, the sandals are courtesy of Bevza. Oliveira accessorized her chic-but-casual summer look with a bag Chanel purse on her shoulder and a pair of matching black shades from Velvet Canyon.

In the photos, Oliveira is wearing her brunette tresses swept over to one side and styled down in straight strands that, for the most part, are flying with the wind.

The photos proved to be popular with Oliveira’s fans. In just a few hours of being published, the post has attracted more than 20,900 likes and upwards of 150 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise Oliveira’s beauty and to express their admiration for her in different languages, particularly her native Portuguese and English.

“Are you even real??” one user raved, trailing the comment with a couple of heart-eyes emoji.

“Must feel like the Sun is always out when you’re around,” replied another fan.

“[L]ove this,” a third fan chimed in, including a kiss mark, a red rose and a fire emoji at the end of the message.