Kristen Doute Gushes Over Scheana Marie’s ‘Attentive’ New Boyfriend Brock Davies: ‘He’s A Man, Not A Boy’

Kristen Doute is a fan of Scheana Marie‘s new boyfriend, Brock Davies.

During a January 15 appearance on People TV, the Vanderpump Rules cast member shared her thoughts on Scheana’s man after being asked if she agreed with co-star Max Boyens that Scheana is “boy crazy.”

“Yes, [she’s boy crazy]. But now, she’s settled down,” Kristen confirmed.

In November, after a brief romance with Max Boyens ahead of production on the currently eighth season Vanderpump Rules, as well as an apparent fling with Brett Caprioni, Scheana went public with Brock on her Instagram page and introduced some of her co-stars, including Kristen, to him.

“I love her boyfriend… I don’t know him very well. [But] he’s a man, not a boy,” Kristen said as she described Scheana’s partner.

Kristen went on to say that Brock is a “very attentive” boyfriend.

“Like, he’ll carry her purse and her bags for her but he’s not a b***h,” she explained.

Since the start of their relationship, Scheana and Brock have taken a number of vacations together, including a trip to Bali and another vacation with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval. All they while, Scheana has been gracious with her fans and followers by sharing images and videos of Brock on her Instagram Stories.

The couple has also appeared together on Scheana’s podcast, Scheananigans.

During her own interview last month, via The Inquisitr, Scheana confirmed that despite her new relationship status, she was not yet living with Brock at her Marina Del Ray rental home, or her recently purchased vacation property in Palm Springs. That said, she also denied that they were taking things slow in their relationship, explaining that there’s no point in “delaying the inevitable.”

“Whether that’s good or bad. It’s like, why don’t you just jump in and find out right away? I mean, it’s only been three months, so not moving in together anytime soon, but I don’t know, maybe when our leases are up,” she told Hollywood Life.

As Vanderpump Rules fans will recall, Scheana moved from her home near SUR Restaurant to an apartment near the beach during Season 7, much to the dismay of her co-stars, many of whom felt it was too far away from the rest of the group. Since then, a number of other cast members relocated to The Valley, which appears to be just as far from the restaurant where they all used to work.