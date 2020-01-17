Alan Dershowitz Worked For O.J. Simpson & Harvey Weinstein Before Donald Trump

Along with independent counsel Kenneth W. Starr, high-profile defense lawyer and Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz has been appointed to Donald Trump‘s impeachment defense team, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Dershowitz has defended many high-profile characters, including O.J. Simpson, who was acquitted for murder. He also worked as part of Harvey Weinstein’s legal team and defended convicted sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking of his work as a defense attorney to PBS in 2005, Dershowitz revealed that he sometimes loses sleep at night due to the nature of his work.

“Every lawyer who’s also a good person has these ambivalences,” he said.

Besides Simpson, Weinstein, and Epstein, Dershowitz has defended many other controversial clients. One such person is socialite and financier Claus von Bulow, who was convicted of attempting to murder his wife. Lucky for Bulow, Dershowitz appealed the conviction and managed to win an acquittal in a second trial.

Outside of his work in the courts, Dershowitz himself has been a controversial character. One of Dershowitz’s former female students claims that the professor used to openly speak about his belief that men who hire women for sexual services should not face the wrath of the law. Interestingly, he reportedly expressed his view that women providing such services should be arrested.

“He said, ‘Prostitutes know what they’re doing—they should be prosecuted,” the student told The New Yorker. “But you shouldn’t ruin the john’s life over that.’ If I had raised my hand to challenge that, I would have been singling myself out as — God forbid — a feminist.”

The 81-year-old academic has also written about the importance of defending the accused in rape cases.

Dershowitz claims to have voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and doesn’t agree with all of Trump’s policies. Regardless, he wrote a book last year called The Case Against Impeaching Trump and appears to be in the president’s good graces. On many occasions, Trump has quoted Dershowitz’ cable news appearances on Twitter and also consulted him for advice on Middle East politics.

Alan Dershowitz on impeachment: “There are no felonies, there are no impeachable offenses. The Constitution’s very clear that you need bribery, treason, or other high crimes and misdemeanors. … I don't think he can be impeached for the conduct that’s been alleged in this case” pic.twitter.com/NHhH2JkCEF — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 8, 2019

Although Dershowitz’ book was written before the Ukraine scandal that sparked the two impeachment articles against Trump, he nevertheless appears to disagree with Democrats.

“The articles of impeachment simply do not charge constitutionally impeachable offenses,” Dershowitz said in an interview, claiming that abuse of power — one of the current charges — is not a “high crime or misdemeanor.”

Dershowitz argued that the framers of the constitution did not want “open-ended criteria” for fear that they could be “weaponized” for impeachment.