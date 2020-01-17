Emily Ratajkowski Bursts Out Of A Skimpy Bikini Top In Sexy Close-up Cleavage Selfie

Emily Ratajkowski is loving the polka-dot look, judging by her latest social media posts. The sizzling brunette just updated the Instagram page of her swimwear and lingerie brand, Inamorata Woman, with a steamy photo of herself wearing a skimpy blue polka-dot bikini, and dazzled fans with her spectacular curves. The pic comes just one day after Emily shared a very similar bikini shot, slaying the polka-dot look in a different but similarly-colored two-piece.

The new snap saw Emily rocking her brand’s famous “Las Olas” bikini, with which fans are already very well acquainted from many of her previous photoshoots. The pic was a cheeky selfie that was closely cropped to her chest area, shining the spotlight on her bikini top — and, consequently, on Emily’s buxom curves. The Sports Illustrated hottie held nothing back as she showcased the minuscule top, which did very little to cover up her shapely bust. Emily was barely contained by the tiny triangle top, and fully flashed her deep cleavage in the outrageously low-cut piece. At the same time, she exposed a generous amount of sideboob, bursting out of the teeny top — and wowing fans with her overspilling curves.

The racy halterneck top sported a ruched design that only seemed to accentuate her curves. A thin strap ran across the chest line, further luring the gaze to her bodacious bust. Emily adorned her decolletage with a sparkling pendant necklace, one that featured a family photo of herself, her husband, independent movie producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, and their dog, Colombo. The eye-catching piece of jewelry was tucked into her cleavage, calling even more attention to her busty assets.

The top’s signature extra-long string was tied around her midriff a number of times, highlighting her taut figure. The supermodel also showed a hint of her washboard abs, reminding fans that this Sports Illustrated model boasts an insane bikini body.

The daring swimsuit sported a deep blue color that beautifully flattered Emily’s golden tan, and was covered in a myriad of playful white polka dots. The Inamorata Woman entrepreneur teamed up the bathing suit with her label’s “El Camino” beach shirt in a matching color and print, which she wore unbuttoned to show off her bikini. In doing so, the savvy business woman promoted two items from her swimwear collection, offering followers a tantalizing suggestion on how to combine various pieces from the Inamorata stock.

The brunette bombshell took the selfie while sunning on what appeared to be a lounge chair. A patch of greenery was visible in the background, adding a bit of contrast to her blue-and-white ensemble. Emily tagged herself in the photo, and listed everything that she was wearing in the caption. She added a sparkles emoji to show her appreciation for the chic polka-dot print.

As expected, the sultry post was immediately noticed by her followers, who clicked the like button more than 7,600 times and left 33 comments in the first hour of the photo being uploaded on the platform.

“Wowww,” read one message, trailed by a long string of flattering emoji.

“Whoaaaa,” was another reply, prefaced by a heart-eyes emoji.

“DAMN!!” exclaimed a third Instagrammer.

“That necklace is goals,” remarked a fourth fan.