Celine Dion’s Mom Therese Dead At 93

Celine Dion‘s mother, Therese Dion, died on Thursday, January 16, according to TMZ. Therese had been battling a myriad of health issues over the past several months. Last year, she had been dealing with memory loss and vision and hearing impairment, according to Celine’s sister, Claudette.

Lovingly known as “Maman Dion,” Therese is survived by her 13 of her children.

Therese & Her Husband Raised Their 14 Children In Quebec

Therese was born and raised in Quebec. She married Adhémar-Charles Dion and the couple had 14 children together. Interestingly, it is widely reported that Adhémar-Charles did not want to have children.

Therese very much enjoyed being a mother. She played a big role in her daughter’s career early on and would often take her to auditions. Therese, who was also musically inclined, was credited with writing her daughter’s very first song titled, “It Was Only A Dream.”

“Maman, if I could be half as strong as you are, this would be my biggest accomplishment. I know you put all of your dreams aside to raise a family. When you wrote my very first song, ‘It Was Only A Dream’ who knew that it would become a reality? Happy Birthday! I love you!!” Celine captioned a photo of her and her mom back in March 2019.

Additionally, it was Therese who sent a recording of her daughter to Rene Angelil. He later became Celine’s manager — and her husband.

In 2018, Celine posted a photo of her and her mother singing a duet in honor of Therese’s 91st birthday. The year before, Celine shared a family photo.

Therese was surrounded by her loved ones at the time of her passing.

Therese Dion Died 2 Days After The Anniversary Of Rene Angelil’s Death

This week has been particularly difficult for Celine, who posted a message on the anniversary of her husband’s passing earlier this week; Rene Angelil died on January 14, 2016.

“There is not a day that goes by without me thinking about your beautiful smile. We miss you, thank you for watching over us my love. I love you. Céline,” the singer captioned an Instagram photo of Angelil that she uploaded on Tuesday.

Celine Dion is currently on tour. She is scheduled to perform in Miami, Florida, tonight. At the time of this posting, the show was still scheduled.