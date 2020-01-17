Friday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: The Teens Face Questions About Their Love Lives

There is a lot of chaos coming with Friday’s episode of General Hospital. Spoilers tease that Taggert is popping up to butt heads with Sonny and Nelle will be causing chaos throughout Port Charles. According to the sneak peek for the January 17 show, viewers will also see some of the teen crew facing questions and trying to dance around giving answers.

The preview posted on the show’s Twitter page shows that Carly will be trying to get some information from Josslyn. As viewers recently saw, Joss kissed Dev after Trina suggested that Dev has romantic feelings for Joss. Unfortunately, Josslyn was left quite embarrassed when Dev pulled away and insisted he didn’t have those kinds of feelings for her.

General Hospital spoilers indicate that Carly will find out about this awkward situation and she’ll horrify her daughter by digging for additional details. It sounds as if Joss may tell her mom part of the story, and then Carly looks to clarify that Joss was the one who hit on Dev. Naturally, Josslyn will cringe with that question.

As Josslyn navigates Carly’s questions, General Hospital spoilers share that Trina will be questioning Cameron. Viewers know that Cam has had a crush on Joss for quite some time now, since before Oscar passed away. Cam did his best to set those romantic feelings aside and be just a friend to Josslyn due to Oscar, but it’s clear the crush still remains.

During Friday’s show, Trina and Cameron will be hanging out and it looks like his crush on Joss comes up. Trina will roll her eyes as Cam tries to insist that he doesn’t have feelings, presumedly for Joss.

Will Trina buy this declaration from Cameron? It seems unlikely, as she is pretty observant and Cam isn’t all that great at hiding his strong feelings for Josslyn. This teen romantic scene is getting pretty complicated and fans will be curious to see where things head.

General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps hint that there may be heartbreak coming soon for one or more of the teens over all of these romantic entanglements. Fans seem pretty torn on whether they want to see Joss with Dev or Cam, and some think that Trina and Cam ultimately have the best spark with one another.

Some viewers have also wondered about Dev’s resistance to getting involved with Josslyn. Is it due to their living situation and his gratitude toward Sonny, or could the issue be that it’s neither Joss or Trina he has a crush on, but Cam instead?

Much of the action coming in the days ahead will be related to Nelle, the Quartermaines, the baby swap, and the Cassadines. However, General Hospital spoilers tease that there’s more teen drama on the horizon as well and fans will get a sense of what’s coming next with Friday’s show.