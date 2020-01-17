Slovakian Hottie Lucia Javorcekova Flaunts Sideboob In New Racy Instagram Photo

Lucia Javorcekova’s latest Instagram post has her fans drooling. The fitness model is wildly popular on social media, boasting an impressive following of over 1.4 million on Instagram alone. On her feed, Lucia loves to show off her incredible figure in a number of provocative outfits ranging from lingerie to bikini to skin-tight dresses and everything else in between. In the most recent snap that was shared with her feed, Lucia stuns while posing outdoors.

In the gorgeous shot, the model has a beautiful turquoise body of water just in front of her. Lucia poses in profile for the shot, looking over her shoulder while closing her eyes. She wears her long, dark tresses down in very loose waves and also appears to be wearing a little bit of makeup including sculpted eyebrows, shimmering eyeshadow, light mascara, blush, and highlighter. While her face undoubtedly looks stunning, it is her killer figure that really has fans talking.

In the caption, Lucia shares with her fans a lovely quote, while also tagging her swimsuit sponsor, Pretty Little Thing in the new update.

While clad in a tiny white-and-green onesie that barely covers her NSFW shot, the stunner offers fans a sexy glimpse of sideboob. She wore no accessories for the look and ever since the snapshot went live on her account, it has earned Lucia a ton of attention with over 55,000 likes in addition to 346 comments. While some followers commented on the post to let the model know she looks amazing, countless others reacted to her caption.

“The most beautiful queen,” one follower commented, adding two heart-eye and one red heart emoji at the end of their comment.

“OMG! You are a sizzling hottie, an absolute stunner and an adorably gorgeous baby doll,” gushed another admirer.

“Your body is amazing,” a third social media user chimed in.

“You are always wonderful and spectacular and beautiful and I love you a lot and you have a lot of class,” added a fourth user.

As fans know Lucia is no stranger when it comes to showing off her amazing figure in a series of swimwear. As The Inquisitr reported on January 11, the Slovakian bombshell posted a very provocative snap where she wore nothing but a gray-colored open dress. In the caption of the said post, Lucia mentioned she felt like royalty when she wore the dress, specifically a “Mayan Princess.”

According to the report, the dress was completely open in the front, as Lucia was able to flaunt her ample breasts, and it also had no sleeves so her toned arms were on display.