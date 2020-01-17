North Dakota Woman Amber Barrett Allegedly Left Six Kids Home Alone With A Dead Body While She Went To Work

The man had died of an apparent drug overdose.

A North Dakota woman has been charged with leaving six children alone in a home with a dead body, Bismarck’s KXMB-TV reports. The incident took place in November 2019 but it took prosecutors several months to put together criminal charges.

Authorities say that back on November 16, 2019, 32-year-old Amber Barrett met a man named Faruq Shahid at a grocery store. According to police, Shahid had been slurring his words and “sweating heavily,” and Barrett invited him to crash on her floor in her Fargo home. Six children were allegedly in the home at the time, according to Topeka’s WIBW-TV. Two of them were her own, four were friends of the kids. They all ranged in age from eight to 15.

Barrett and the children would all later reportedly say that they believed he had overdosed on drugs.

According to The Associated Press, the man died there on Barrett’s floor. However, Barrett had to go to work, so go to work she did, allegedly, leaving the kids in the home with the dead body there on the floor.

Police were called to the home, where the children allegedly pointed them to the dead man lying on the floor. Efforts to revive Shahid were unsuccessful.

Police contacted Barrett at work, and she returned home.

At the time, Barrett was not arrested. Instead, says Ryan Youngren, assistant state attorney in Cass County, the police referred this matter to prosecutors in “long-form,” which means that the prosecutor’s office has time to gather evidence and read through the police report before determining what crime has been committed, or in indeed if any crime has been committed.

luctheo / Pixabay

“It’s not unusually long. The event happened in November of 2019. Those kinds of things can take further follow up for their investigation, and that looks to be the case in this instance,” Youngren said.

On Wednesday, months after the alleged crime, Barrett was officially charged with child neglect and failing to report a death.

Initially, authorities had to issue a warrant for her arrest, and she was not immediately picked up. However, by Thursday morning she had been arrested. It is unclear, as of this writing, if she has an attorney and if she has been given bond.

The status of the children remains unclear, as of this writing. A representative from North Dakota’s Department of Social Services, when contacted by a KXMB reporter, declined to say whether or not the children were in state custody.