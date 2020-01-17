Former ‘RHONY’ Star Carole Radziwill Admits She Was Surprised By Tinsley Mortimer’s Engagement To Scott Kluth

Carole Radziwill introduced the couple years ago.

Carole Radziwill may have set up Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth years ago but she didn’t see their engagement coming.

While celebrating the launch of her loungewear line with Smash + Tess earlier this week, the former Real Housewives of New York City star spoke to Hollywood Life about Mortimer and Kluth’s November 2019 engagement, which her ex-co-star first confirmed on Instagram amid production on Season 12.

“Oh my God, that was so unexpected,” Radziwill admitted, according to a January 17 report.

That said, she mentioned that her successful matchmaker skills will likely result in “good karma” coming her way.

Then, when asked about her own love life, some of which viewers saw on The Real Housewives of New York City years ago, Radziwill made it clear that she had no interest in sharing the details of her private life. Instead, after walking away from her reality career in July 2018, Radziwill is doing her best to keep her love life to herself.

During her own interview with Hollywood Life earlier this month, Mortimer said she was totally surprised when Kluth got down on one knee at the Chicago Water Tower at the end of November.

“I thought we were going out to dinner and the next thing I knew the Christmas carolers were singing our song ‘A Thousand Years’ and he was down on one knee. He absolutely swept me off my feet that night,” Mortimer explained.

Radziwill joined the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City during the show’s fifth season and continued to appear on the show until the end of Season 10. Meanwhile, Mortimer was added to the show during Season 9 and has been featured in a full-time position ever since.

After getting engaged to Kluth in November, Mortimer confirmed plans to move from her home in the Big Apple to Kluth’s place in Chicago during an interview with People magazine but said that she would first fulfill her duties as a Season 12 cast member of The Real Housewives of New York City.

“Scott and I have been celebrating our engagement in Chicago, where I will soon call home. The last few weeks have been such a wonderful whirlwind of excitement, and we both wanted to spend this special time with each other and our families,” she explained, per Inquisitr.

After Mortimer and Kluth were first introduced to one another by Radziwill, they embarked on an on-again, off-again romance with one another before splitting in early 2019 and getting back together this past fall.