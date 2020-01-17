Barack Obama Celebrates Wife Michelle’s 56th Birthday With Cute Photos Of Kisses And Cuddles

The former president's Instagram followers couldn't stop gushing over the sweet snapshots.

Barack Obama helped former first lady Michelle Obama celebrate her 56th birthday by showing her and the world just how much he loves her.

On Friday, Barack took to Instagram to share a special birthday message for his wife. The former president called Michelle his “star” in a post that included a collage of four sweet snapshots. The photo booth-style images were in black and white, and they all showed the former first couple posing together.

Michelle was rocking a white floral print dress or top that featured a collar and a cinched-in waist. She had her hair parted to the side and slicked back in a chic chignon. Her beauty look included a glossy lip, long dark lashes, and a perfectly sculpted arched brow.

Barack was wearing a light-colored button-up shirt. In the first photo, Michelle was pictured sitting in her smiling husband’s lap. She was caressing the side of his face and resting her cheek on his forehead. Michelle had a slightly mischievous look on her face.

In the second photo, Barack was lifting his face up to give his wife a kiss on the cheek while glancing over at the camera. Michelle had her lips pulled to the side in a playful smirk. The third image was a shot of Barack with his arm around his wife. He was smirking, raising his eyebrows slightly, and throwing up a peace sign. In the final snapshot, Barack’s back was facing the camera because he was giving his wife a warm hug and another smooch on the cheek. A smiling Michelle was looking over his shoulder at the camera.

Over the span of four hours, Barack’s birthday post earned over 4,100,000 likes from the former president’s 25.9 million Instagram followers. The comments section was flooded with tens of thousands of birthday wishes for Michelle, as well as plenty of praise for her husband. There were also remarks from fans who miss having the couple in the White House.

“A King loving on his Queen. The admiration and reverence he has for his wife is admirable. What a great example. This really melts my heart,” read one response to Barack’s post.

“Oh I how I miss seeing your family in the White House!! Happy Birthday @michelleobama44,” wrote another admirer.

“Now this is couple goals,” a third fan gushed.

“Man I love y’all. You and your wife are THE inspiration for our entire generation,” read another remark.

