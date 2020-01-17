Demi Rose Flaunts Famous Cleavage Under Open Robe In Hot New Update

Demi Rose Mawby has been spicing up Instagram this week, and her most recent post is not the exception.

On Friday, January 17, the British bombshell sent temperatures soaring when she took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot of herself in a skimpy outfit that puts her famous buxom physique front and center to tease her 12.2 million fans.

In the photo, Demi Rose is one a white stone table as she wraps her arms around a bucket of white roses with iridescent details. In her caption, the brunette stunner suggests that this post is an add for Dose of Roses. A quick look on the business’s Instagram page reveals that Demi Rose is posing with the Galaxy Rose arrangement.

According to the geotag Demi Rose paired with her pose, she posed for this snap in Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, California, which is also where Dose of Roses is based in.

Demi Rose is rocking robe-like dress with long sleeves in cream with black lace details throughout. The dress features a plunging neckline that dips to her stomach, leaving most of her famous cleavage fully on display. The cut of the garment also reveals that Demi Rose is not wearing a bra underneath, which further accentuates her buxom physique. The dress sits high on her thighs, teasing Demi Rose’s legs.

The model and influencer did not share where her dress is from.

Demi Rose has her chestnut tresses swept over to one side and styled down in large, loose waves that fall over her right shoulder. The model is looking down in the photo, with a half-smile on her lips. Demi Rose is wearing a thick layer of black liner that creates the perfect cat-eye makeup, complimented by black mascara. A nude shade on her lips helps balance out the darkness of the eye makeup.

Unsurprisingly, the photo was an immediate hit with her following. In under a half hour of going live, the post has garnered more than 62,600 likes and upwards of 515 comments, suggesting it will attract many more interactions as the day progresses.

Users of the social media app flocked to the comments section to praise Demi Rose’s beauty, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“Stop it you,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with smileys and fire emoji.

“Everything so gorgeous in this pic girl!!” replied a second fan.

“Your happiness is all that matters,” another user chimed in, including a few hand sign emoji at the end of the comment.