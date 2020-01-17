Meghan Markle Is Getting Her Life Back On Track With The Help Of Some Of Her Besties

It looks like Meghan Markle is getting a little help from a friend as she waits for the dust to settle after the big announcement she and her husband, Prince Harry, recently made. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their plans to step away from the royal lifestyle and as the buzz over this move continues, it seems that Meghan is turning her focus to her inner circle of best friends.

According to The Daily Mail, Meghan was spotted at the Victoria International Airport in Canada on Thursday picking up a friend of hers from the United States. The Duchess was seen giving her friend a big hug after driving herself to the airport to greet her guest.

Reports indicate that it is Heather Dorak who arrived in Canada to spend time with Meghan and her baby boy Archie. Heather is a yoga guru who has become close with Meghan over the past few years. In fact, Heather and her husband Matt Cohen attended Meghan and Harry’s wedding in May 2018.

Meghan has reportedly been laying low in Canada since she and her husband dropped the bombshell on the world that they were planning to step away from royal life in England. The Duchess has been spotted out a few times in recent days, typically bundled up and smiling.

In this case, Meghan appeared to have a bodyguard with her as she drove a Land Rover Discovery to the airport to pick up Heather. From there, it is believed that the ladies drove back to the Vancouver Island estate where Meghan, Archie, and the baby’s nanny have reportedly been staying in recent days.

Heather and Meghan’s friendship goes back quite a few years. Before she deleted her Instagram account, the former Suits star frequently posted photos showing her doing yoga with Heather. Meghan has previously raved about how good yoga is for one’s body and has referred to Heather as being a good friend who is inspiring and amazing.

While Meghan seemingly stayed in the vehicle when picking up Heather, photographs snapped during the quick reunion showed that the Duchess was dressed warmly and casually. Meghan wore a parka and beanie cap along with dark sunglasses and a broad smile.

It appears that she left Archie back at the mansion. While Heather and the Duchess were pregnant at the same time last year, the yoga instructor didn’t bring her little one with her either.

It’s not known how long Heather will stay in Canada or who else Meghan might bring in to help her navigate this tough time. However, the Duchess looked quite excited to have one of her best friends joining her during what has surely been an incredibly challenging time and the two ladies surely have a lot of catching up to do.