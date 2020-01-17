‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Billy Confesses To Victoria

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, January 17 brings Adam’s plans for reviving Dark Horse, which doesn’t thrill Victor. Plus, Sharon tells her daughters about her breast cancer, Amanda wonders about Billy lying to Victoria, and Billy makes an admission to Victoria.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) looked at Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) on social media, and Sharon (Sharon Case) texted her to come over. At Sharon’s, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) gave Sharon support, and Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) showed up with Nick (Joshua Morrow). Faith apologized for snooping, and Sharon hugged her daughter. Sharon told Faith about her prognosis, and Faith worried her mother would die. Sharon reassured Faith that she had a great chance of beating breast cancer. Faith recalled a girl at school whose mother lost her hair during chemotherapy, and Rey took Faith upstairs to call her friend. Nick told Sharon she did an excellent job explaining things to their daughter.

Then, Mariah arrived, and she was confused about why Sharon looked so upset. Sharon broke the news to her older daughter, and after experiencing a moment of shock, Mariah asked her mother what she could do to help her. Mariah vowed to fight, and she told Nick that they needed t-shirts. Sharon warned Mariah that Faith would need her, and then Faith came back downstairs. Sharon took her girls upstairs and let them feel her lump. Later, Nick, Sharon, and Faith agreed that Faith wouldn’t return to boarding school. Rey had everybody hold hands, and they all vowed to be “Team Sharon” and provide her all the help she needed for the duration of her cancer fight. When everybody else left, Sharon told Rey she was terrified, and he hugged her and promised that they would get through it.

At Crimson Lights, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) showed Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) the receipt from the dive bar that she found in Billy’s (Jason Thompson) pocket. Nikki told her daughter to let Billy know he could confide in her, and she wouldn’t judge him. Meanwhile, Billy met Amanda (Mishael Morgan), and he talked about seeing Lily (Christel Khalil). Then, Billy admitted that he lied about them again to Victoria. Amanda advised Billy to really take a hard look at why he’s lying to his partner.

At home, Billy told Victoria he’d lied about the receipt. Despite the lie, Billy claimed to love Victoria. Then he explained that he’s been going through some things. Billy asked Victoria to stop caring so much, but Victoria said she couldn’t ignore that he needed help. Then Billy told Victoria about his friendship with Amanda, and Victoria was furious to learn that Billy found a cheerleader in a stranger instead of confiding in her. Billy expressed his desire to be accepted for who he is, and when he tried to hug Victoria, she pulled away. Victoria said the situation didn’t feel like love.

Finally, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Adam (Mark Grossman) took Connor (Judah Mackey) to the Ranch House to have dinner with Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki. Victor told Adam that he’s proud of him for putting Connor first, but later, Nikki reminded Victor that Adam’s happiness came at Nick’s expense. Before they left, Adam told Victor that he planned to get Dark Horse up and running again. Victor noted that Nick had started the company to compete with Newman Enterprises.