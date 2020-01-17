Emily Simpson Reportedly Celebrates Birthday Without The ‘RHOC’ Cast Amid Production On Season 15

'RHOC' just began production on Season 15.

Emily Simpson celebrated her 43rd birthday days early last week but surprisingly, none of her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars were present.

While Simpson was joined by former cast member Lizzie Rovsek, The Sun reported on January 17 that none of the current members of the show, including Kelly Dodd, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke, were present when Simpson and several girlfriends enjoyed a night out at Ocean at Main in Laguna Beach, California on Wednesday night.

“We are at my birthday party with all my girlfriends,” Simpson said in one of the many videos she shared on her Instagram Stories.

Throughout her fun night out with friends, Simpson posted several images of the setting of her bash, much of which was decorated with pink accents. Meanwhile, her stunning friends were seen looking quite fancy as they enjoyed each other’s company while wearing sexy outfits and stunning makeup..

Although the Season 15 cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County has not yet been confirmed, Dodd and Windham-Burke have been spotted together since production began and earlier this month, Windham-Burke shared a photo of a camera crew getting set up at her Southern California home. Meanwhile, Vicki Gunvalson, who is refusing to return in anything less than a full-time position, is out of town with her fiancé, Steve Lodge, and has not yet been seen with a camera crew.

Gina Kirschenheiter, Judge, and Beador have also not yet been seen filming.

Simpson joined the Real Housewives of Orange County cast during the show’s 13th season in 2018 and is expected to reprise her full-time position for the series’ upcoming 15th season. As fans saw last year, Simpson established a close friendship with Dodd during Season 14 and also appeared to be close with Windham-Burke, who joined the series in 2019.

As for Simpson’s relationship with Kirschenheiter, the ladies don’t appear to be nearly as close as they once were after facing drama on Season 14 and accusing one another of not being good friends.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kirschenheiter opened up about the issue during an interview on People TV’s Reality Check, via Yahoo, in November.

“I’ve had a rough friendship with Emily,” Kirschenheiter admitted during her chat with the hosts. “I just feel like Emily defines friendship differently and I think she’s really good at coming and telling me when I’m ‘being a bad friend’ or letting her down. She cries about it and makes herself a victim. But I’m just more like, ‘Are we friends or aren’t we?'”